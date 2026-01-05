Queen Mary and King Frederik welcome guests to New Year's parties in snowy Copenhagen

King Frederik and Queen Mary were all smiles as they welcomed diplomats from across Denmark at the annual New Year's parties.

The Danish royal couple hosted three sessions throughout Monday, with the first for Supreme Court judges, the Royal Life Guards and the Guard Hussar Regiment's officer corps at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The second event on Monday morning saw Frederik and Mary welcome mayors and regional council chairmen from across the country, with guests arriving in the snowy courtyard.

The pair then travelled to nearby Christiansborg Palace, which houses the Danish Parliament, where they hosted a reception for the diplomatic corps.

Queen Mary, 53, wore a midnight blue velvet jacket and skirt throughout, while King Frederik, 57, donned military uniform.





While the New Year's levees are formal occasions, unlike the banquet held on 1 January, the daytime receptions do not require tiaras. The Danish royals invite different groups of diplomats to the palace to thank them for their service and to welcome the new year. The receptions used to take place over one day, but since the First World War, multiple events are now held over several days.

Queen Mary dazzled in a champagne-coloured gown with white lace sleeves by Jesper Høvring and the Rose-Cut Diamond Bandeau Tiara for the evening banquet to kick off the new year.



While Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, used to wear a so-called cure dress for several years throughout her 52-year reign, with a maroon gown replacing a royal blue one she had worn for 25 years in 2023, her daughter-in-law, Mary, has not followed this practice.


