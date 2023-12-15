Prince Harry awarded £140,600 in phone hacking claim against newspaper in High Court - details

Prince Harry has been awarded £140,600 after bringing a High Court phone hacking claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Fancourt concluded there was "extensive" phone hacking generally by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) from 2006 to 2011, "even to some extent" during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards.

The judge also ruled that the Duke's phone was probably hacked "to a modest extent" by the publisher.

In his summary, Judge Fancourt: "I have accordingly awarded the Duke damages in respect of each of the articles and invoices where unlawful information gathering was proved.

"I have also awarded a further sum to compensate the Duke fully for the distress that he suffered as a result of the unlawful activity directed at him and those close to him.

"I recognise that Mirror Group was not responsible for all the unlawful activity that was directed at the Duke, and that a good deal of the oppressive behaviour of the press towards the Duke over the years was not unlawful at all.

"Mirror Group therefore only played a small part in everything that the duke suffered and the award of damages on this ground is therefore modest."

The case was brought after the Prince sued the publisher for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – the Daily and Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, blagging or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

His case was heard alongside similar claims brought by actor Michael Turner, who is known professionally as Michael Le Vell and is most famous for playing Kevin Webster in Coronation Street, actress Nikki Sanderson and Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse.

The allegations span a period from as early as 1991 until at least 2011, the court heard. The high-profile trial spanned seven weeks and concluded in June. Harry flew over from the US to spend eight hours of questioning in the witness box, over two days.

© Getty Harry and Meghan reside in Montecito

During questioning, the royal said he would be "disappointed" if the court didn't find in his and the other plaintiffs' favour, saying: "To have a decision against me and any of the other people [bringing a claim], given that Mirror Group have admitted hacking, yes, it would feel some injustice… if it wasn't accepted."

Harry also opened up about the impact on his personal life that some of the articles published had, including the breakdown of his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

© Getty Harry said that reports had impacted his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy

"These kinds of articles made me feel as though my relationship with Chelsy was always set to be doomed," he said. "Ultimately, these factors led her to make the decision that a royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time."

Evidence was also heard from dozens of witnesses, including former journalists, editors, private investigators, and MGN executives. Other witnesses, such as the family, friends, and colleagues of those bringing cases against the publisher, submitted written testimonies.

© Chris Jackson The Duke partially lost a trial earlier in the month

The publisher made a limited number of admissions of unlawful activity in relation to Harry, Ms Sanderson and Ms Wightman, for which the publisher apologised and accepted they will be entitled to some damages, but denied the majority of their claims and Mr Turner’s entire case.

Prince Harry's High Court cases The Duke of Sussex is involved in five cases at the High Court. 1. Unlawful information-gathering claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) Harry brought a case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), claiming journalists at its titles – the Daily and Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities. MGN largely contested the claims and denied that any newspaper articles complained of resulted from phone hacking, while contending that the vast majority did not arise from any other unlawful activity. 2. Unlawful information-gathering allegations against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information-gathering. At a preliminary hearing in March, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial, arguing the legal challenges against it were brought “far too late”. Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November that the publisher had failed to deliver a “knockout blow” to the early stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue. Harry's lawyers are planning to ask ministers for permission to use confidential documents from the Leveson Inquiry into press standards after the judge ruled they could not be used while restrictions were in place. 3. Allegations of unlawful information-gathering at News Group Newspapers (NGN) Harry and actor Hugh Grant are suing NGN, publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information-gathering. The duke alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for the papers. Mr Justice Fancourt later ruled that Harry and the actor’s claims could go to trial, except for any allegations relating to phone hacking. The judge also refused to allow the duke to rely on an alleged “secret agreement” between the royal family and senior executives working for media mogul Rupert Murdoch as part of his claim. Harry’s claim is currently set to go to trial in January 2025. 4. Libel claim over Mail on Sunday article on Home Office legal battle Harry is also suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a February 2022 Mail on Sunday article about his legal fight with the Home Office. 5. Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements The Duke’s lawyers are challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) to change the degree of his publicly funded security, arguing it was “unlawful and unfair”.

The Duke's judgement comes shortly after he was delivered a blow in court when Mr Justice Nicklin ruled that Harry would have to pay legal costs amounting to £48,000 after he lost part of his libel trial against the Mail on Sunday.

The father-of-two brought a libel case against the newspaper following an article it published about his security arrangements, which the Duke claimed had suggested Harry had "lied" and "cynically" tried to manipulate public opinion.

© Getty The Duke will likely spend the holidays with his family

Harry's lawyers attempted to have Associated Newspapers' defence thrown out, however, Mr Justice Nicklin ruled against this. The trial is still expected to go ahead, with hearings scheduled in mid-May to July next year.

