Zara Tindall spotted horse riding ahead of appearance at the Magic Millions Polo

Zara Tindall was every inch the accomplished equestrian as she was spotted horse riding ahead of her on-horse appearance at the Magic Millions Polo, giving fans a glimpse into her preparations.

In a series of relaxed yet focused training photos, the Olympic medallist could be seen riding a beautiful grey horse around a sandy arena, clearly in her element.

The 44-year-old opted for a practical, sporty look for the session, wearing a navy short-sleeved top teamed with dark riding breeches, tall black boots and a protective helmet, finishing the ensemble with sunglasses for a touch of off-duty cool.

One snap shows King Charles' niece guiding her horse with ease as they move calmly around the arena, while another captures her navigating low practice poles, highlighting her confidence and precision in the saddle. In between exercises, she appears composed and attentive, reins in hand, as she listens closely to guidance from a trainer nearby.

The behind-the-scenes moments offer a reminder of Zara’s lifelong dedication to equestrian sport and her hands-on approach to training.

With the Magic Millions Polo fast approaching, the photos suggest she is more than ready to take to the field once again, and fans can expect her to bring both skill and style to the prestigious event.

Mike and Zara have been involved with Magic Millions, which is Australia’s leading thoroughbred auction house and a world-renowned horse racing carnival, held annually on the Gold Coast, for over 13 years.

In 2012, Zara was announced as the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador following her silver medal win at the London Olympics, and in 2015, her role was elevated from Ambassador to Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women.

"It’s obviously a great honour to be included in the showjumping part of the carnival," Zara told news.com.au ahead of her appearance . "But we don’t get a lot of preparation.

"When I land, I go and sit on the horse and ride it a couple of times before Sunday, but do you know what? Thoroughbreds are such incredible animals, they always want to do a job, and I’m lucky that the horse is already schooled anyway so I don’t need to retrain it on the spot.

"They love their job. I love them. You know, whatever you ask of them, whatever discipline they’re in, they are incredible animals like that. It’s good fun. It’s great to be a part of it."

Zara also spoke of her love of Australia: "I love coming down here and we love being a part of it," she stated. "We have some great friends down here, so it is like a second home to us … and we love being here, we’ve got great memories here, we always have a great time and I think we have the same values as Australians anyway. It’s an easy friendship."