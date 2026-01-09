Zara Tindall is a 50s siren in A-line dress as she basks in Australian sunshine

Zara Tindall is currently on the other side of the world in Australia. Revelling in the warm climate of the Gold Coast, the wife of Mike Tindall has been enjoying getting ready for the Magic Millions event, one that she attends every year.

In between appearances where she has been promoting the equestrian event, Zara, 44, was spotted shopping with Kate Waterhouse. Appearing in great spirits, the blonde royal looked like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe in her tomato red dress, which is known as the 'Aubrey Palm Shirt Midi Dress' by Leo Lin.

© BACKGRID Zara was spotted in a stunning scarlett dress by Leo Lin

© BACKGRID The dress was cut in a 50s silhouette The £615 style is part of the brand's current collection and features a glorious 50s silhouette, a defined waist and a full, billowing skirt in keeping with the hourglass silhouette which was popular in that era. The feminine shape also had a shirt-inspired bodice, which looked chic against the laser-cut embroidery details.

Zara wore this summery style known as the 'Aubrey linen-blend canvas midi dress' by Leo Lin Giving the dress a laid-back stance, she added a toffee-toned bag by Aspinal of London and a plethora of dainty gold jewellery to complete the look.



Zara Tindall's stylist

© Â©Kelvin Bruce Stylist Annie Miall is the woman behind Zara's look It's fair to say that Zara's new look would have been put together by her stylist, Annie Miall. The Australian-born professional is widely considered to have totally transformed Zara's wardrobe since she started curating her look in 2020. The royal's fashion stance has evolved from classic-led to far more daring and colour-coded over the years, and she now wears a variety of stunning getups, dreamed up by Annie.



© Getty Zara now wears an array of incredible labels Zara is regularly dressed in the finest labels, selected by the talented professional, from UK-based labels Laura Green, Fairfax & Favor and ME+EM, to firm royal favourites such as Emilia Wickstead and Zimmermann. Annie documents many of Zara's outfit details on her own Instagram feed, which she made public five years ago and has been mesmerising royal fashion fans ever since with her ensembles.

Zara's remarks on her own personal style

Mother Princess Anne has inspired Zara's wardrobe choices King Charles' niece Zara credits her mother, the Princess Royal, for inspiring her regal ensembles. In 2025, Zara exclusively told HELLO! how much she admires her mother's style and even shared her ultimate fashion tip. "Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," she remarked.

