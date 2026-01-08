Zara Tindall shows off sun-kissed legs in under-the-radar photo from Australia

Zara Tindall looked sensational on Thursday when she was pictured simply glowing alongside her husband Mike in a photo from their recent trip to Australia.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, were pictured meeting up with their close friend and Mike's fellow rugby star, Drew Mitchell.

"Catch-ups with these two," penned the Australian player, adding: "See you at Ascot."

Zara looked so stylish in her summer ensemble

In the candid photo, Zara stole the show, wearing a pair of white shorts and a laid-back white T-shirt. Her legs looked incredibly toned and sun-kissed from her time Down Under.

She paired her fabulous shorts with a low-key white vest. As for accessories, she added a cream across the shoulder bag, brown sandals and a cool laid-back cap, adding a pair of oversized sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

Meanwhile, Mike opted for a navy blue polo top and smart grey shorts with a pair of crisp white trainers.

Zara's Aussie wardrobe

Since touching down in Australia, Zara has wowed royal fans with her summer style. On Wednesday, Princess Anne's daughter, along with Mike, took part in a moment of commentary and looked nothing short of glamorous for the occasion in a pastel summer dress.

HELLO!'s Lifestyle and Beauty Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, said: "I was mesmerised by Zara's statement shirt dress, which was by sustainable fashion brand ALÉMAIS. The tailored design, which features a plethora of vibrant blue tones, also has arabesque, tropical patterns printed on the fabric. The standout style had a collared neckline and a lovely, adjustable, tie-waist belt."

Magic Millions

Mike and Zara have been involved with Magic Millions, which is Australia’s leading thoroughbred auction house and a world-renowned horse racing carnival, held annually on the Gold Coast, for over ten years.

In 2012, Zara was announced as the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador following her silver medal win at the London Olympics, and in 2015, her role was elevated from Ambassador to Patron of Magic Millions Racing Women.