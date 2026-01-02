Lucas Tindall is the new Prince Louis in playful new photos from family outing

Princess Anne's five grandchildren celebrated the New Year with a trip to the Cheltenham New Year's Day races in Gloucestershire on January 1, with their various royal parents; however, there was one young royal who caught all the attention.

As they enjoyed the action on the course, pictures of the children and teenagers in the Royal Box at Cheltenham Racecourse's Princess Royal Stand showed playful moments between the cousins, but it was Lucas Tindall's antics that reminded us of another little prince.

The four-year-old son of Zara and Mike Tindall joined his siblings, Mia, 11, and Lena, seven, and his older cousins Savannah, 15, Isla, 13, who are the children of Peter and Autumn Phillips, in welcoming 2026 as a family.

Lucas was determined to make the day more of an adventure as he swung from the balcony's railings and messed around behind the glass wall, resembling funny moments we have seen from another royal family member, his second cousin Prince Louis.

The seven-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is favoured by fans for his entertaining faces and reactions during royal engagements and other big state events.

Dressed in a dark green shirt, black trousers and brown suede boots, the little royal stuck out his tongue and showed off his personality during the day at Cheltenham, even drawing the attention of his mother, Zara, 44, who leaned down to have a word with her son as he dangled from a metal bar on the balcony.

© Getty Images Lucas Tindall was swinging from the balcony in the royal box

© James Whatling He received a telling off from his mum, Zara

Prince Louis' funniest moments

The young prince, whose siblings include Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, ten, is known for pulling humorous expressions and showing his enthusiasm while out and about with his famous family.

His cheeky, silly antics have caused him to become one of the most beloved members of the royal family, with people keeping a keen eye on him during engagements to see what he will do next.

From trying on his mum's massive sunglasses when he was only a toddler during a trip to Wokingham in 2019 to screaming and covering his ears as planes flew overhead during the Trooping of the Colours in 2022 next to his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the youngster has provided us with many a funny moment.

© Getty Images Prince Louis has had many a funny moment during royal outings

Some of his best include his dancing and waving during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant celebrations, where he was filmed cheekily posing for cameras and wiggling around in his seat.

Another happened during 2023’s Trooping of the Colour when he took it upon himself to mimic the noise of the planes, baling his hands into fists and waving them around as the aircrafts flew over Buckingham Palace.

Parenting expert Jo Frost, also known as 'Supernanny', revealed an insight about the prince's unique personality and told us at HELLO!: "Prince Louis is a child I believe who is a highly sensitive person, he is elevated by high energy experiences and can sometimes get excited beyond the point that his behaviour may be unpredictable.

"Sometimes it can be cute like blowing out candles or cheeky when he doesn't want to accept what's being asked of him by a parent."

© Getty He was dancing and pulling faces at the Platinum Pageant on The Mall

Who else was at the Cheltenham races on New Year's Day?

While Prince Louis was absent from the day at the races, his cousin was joined by a host of other royals, including his uncle Peter Phillips and his soon-to-be wife and NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

The couple were joined by Peter's two daughters, Savannah and Isla and Harriet's teenage daughter, Georgina, for the exciting day out and were spotted having a great time with Peter's sister Zara and her ex-rugby player husband, Mike.

© Getty Images Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attended the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse

Commenting on their relationship, royal photographer James Whatling previously told us at HELLO!: "You can't watch this couple for too long without noticing how close they are, they're so tactile and they're clearly so in love."