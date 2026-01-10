James Middleton shows glimpse of adorable home detail for son Inigo from sprawling mansion

James Middleton is ever the doting dad, and that couldn't have been more true earlier this week.

The younger brother of the Princess of Wales, 44, took to social media with a video featuring his pack of adorable dogs to promote his latest dog food from his dog food and lifestyle brand, Ella and James, inspired by his late pup Ella, whom he credits with "saving his life."

In the clip, which was filmed at his sprawling £1.45 million home in Berkshire, James filmed himself chatting in his living room. Every parent will understand that when you have a child, toys and paraphernalia for your little one are always around, and on the floor by his sofa, was James' two-year-old son's doll house. See the moment in the video above.

© Instagram James shares glimpses into his home occasionally

The brightly coloured toy couldn't go unnoticed, contrasting with the chic country interior. Also on the bookcase nearby, a children's book could be seen on the shelf.

As well as Inigo's mark on the home, James also shared a never-before-seen detail at the front of his house. As he approached his Grade II-listed home, he showed off a wooden bench which sat underneath a line of stylish wooden hooks on which hung straw baskets.

© Instagram James welcomed his son in September 2023

James' home, which he shares with his wife of four years, Alizée Thevent, is just a stone's throw away from his parents', Carole and Michael Middleton, who live at Bucklebury Manor. Meanwhile, his sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews, are close by on a Georgian Estate which includes Bucklebury Farm.

Close in distance and in mind

The Middletons aren't only close to each other physically, but James recently told us at HELLO! his family, including his royal sister are always on the end of the phone if he needs anything.

"We're really fortunate to be a very close family, and so we get together as a family relatively regularly, and love that opportunity," he said.

© Getty The Middletons are incredibly close

"One of the wonderful things about being the youngest [sibling] and having children last is that there is an abundance of paraphernalia that comes in very handy," James says. "Also, it’s the confidence [they give me]. You're always on edge with being a parent, particularly this time of year with coughs and colds and sniffles going around the place.

He added: "They're definitely at the end of the phone if we need a bit of advice. And equally, they know that I'm on the end of the phone if they need a bit of advice on managing their dogs." Read the full exclusive here.