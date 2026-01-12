Prince William hires crisis management expert for royal team

The Prince of Wales has hired a crisis management expert to join his royal household.

According to The Daily Mail, Liza Ravenscroft has been recruited from communications firm Edelman, where she is the senior director for its UK Crisis & Risk team, "working arm-in-arm with big names facing their toughest times," according to her CV.

Her recommendation to Prince William's office has reportedly come via Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to the King and Queen, who is now the CEO of Edelman. Julian worked for Charles and Camilla for five years and currently serves as a Trustee of The King's Foundation.

HELLO! understands Ms Ravenscroft is joining William's royal household in a non-crisis based role, working on the day to day press interaction Kensington Palace has.



Loyal team

The Prince and Princess of Wales have several loyal staff members, who have worked for them for a number of years.

Their full-time nanny to their three children, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, has recently been given a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver) for her services to the couple.

© Getty Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is George, Charlotte and Louis' longtime nanny

Trained at the prestigious Norland College, she began working for the royal couple early in 2014, when Prince George was a baby, and is now a well-established member of the royal household.

Norland College has been producing nannies for the rich and famous since 1892 and its students are known for their distinctive brown and white uniforms, brown hats and white gloves.

Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, a driver for William and Kate, who chauffeurs them to and from official engagements and other private family duties, also received a Royal Victorian Medal (Silver).

© Getty Natasha travelled with William and Kate all over the world

Last summer, it was announced that Kate's personal assistant, Natasha Archer, was leaving the royal household after a 15-year tenure to set up her own private consultancy.

Natasha, who is known as "Tash" to her friends, was promoted to senior private executive assistant to William and Kate in 2022, beginning her time with them as a personal assistant when she joined their household in 2010.

Her responsibilities as their personal assistant included managing their diaries and projects, as well as being the Princess's stylist.

In 2019, Natasha was awarded the Royal Victorian Order for her services to the royal family, receiving the prestigious honour from William during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.