The Prince and Princess of Wales share new loved-up photo to mark wedding anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a beautiful new photograph as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The image showed the pair, dressed in checked blazers and chinos, with their arms lovingly around one another and their backs to the camera as they took in the breathtaking scenery of the mountains and the lake on the Isle of Mull.

The caption read: "Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome [red heart emoji] W & C."

Earlier in the day, the couple had shared their joy at marking 14 years of marriage on the Scottish island.

© Kensington Palace The couple posed with their arms around each other

As they visited Aros Community Hall, Kate and William reminisced about their visit to the island when they were students, telling volunteers and hall committee members how they visited Tobermory, where the popular BBC children’s TV series Balamory was filmed almost 25 years ago.

The Prince said: "It was 2003 when we were here. We had a lovely time here – it's wonderful."

© Getty William and Kate enjoyed a stroll along the picturesque coastline of Tobermory

Former Mull GP Jennifer Jack, a committee member at Aros Hall, met the royal couple and later described how William and Kate had come with a group of friends when they visited the island in 2003.

She said the friends stayed in separate houses: "The boys were at one end of the street and the girls the other." And she remembered "standing behind William in the Co-op" at one point during his visit.

Difficult year

The Waleses' anniversary comes just a few months after Kate announced in January that she is in remission from cancer, having received her diagnosis in early 2024.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," the Princess said, as she revealed the shock diagnosis in a personal video message in March 2023.

© Will Warr Prince William and Kate shared personal footage when she announced the end of chemotherapy

Kate completed a six-month course of preventative chemotherapy, confirming the end of her treatment last September.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted," Kate said in a voiceover over the footage which showed the couple playing on the beach with their children and sharing sweet moments together.

During his visit to Cape Town last November, William described the year for the family as "brutal," as his father, the King, was also diagnosed with cancer.

© Will Warr Kate is now in remission

As his wife marked her 43rd birthday on 9 January, the Prince issued a rare, personal message, writing: "To the most incredible wife and mother.

"The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you.

© Will Warr The couple also shared this sweet photo of William kissing Kate on Valentine's Day

"Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

The Princess is making a gradual return to her full-time royal duties and will attend commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day next week.

Royal wedding

Prince William and Kate first met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland in 2001, and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

William said in their engagement interview: "Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things."

© Getty The couple got engaged in November 2010

The Princess called him a "loving boyfriend" who was "very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times".

The couple wed in a grand fairytale ceremony in Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, with the aisle of the gothic church lined with trees.

© Getty Images William and Kate emerge from Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony

The bride wore an intricate ivory gown with lace applique floral detail by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and the Cartier Halo tiara, while the groom was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

© Getty A kiss on the balcony

William and Kate welcomed their first child George in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

LISTEN: Why Princess Kate did not photograph Prince Louis for his birthday portrait

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB