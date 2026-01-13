Exclusive: Surprising behind-the-scenes moment from King Charles' coronation revealed

From the Tower of London to a simple stool. On the day of his coronation, King Charles took a break from wearing the heavy Imperial State Crown.

At the time of His Majesty’s coronation, HELLO! understands that Buckingham Palace was undergoing reservicing. After returning indoors following his balcony appearance, we're told, the King removed the Imperial State Crown, which dates back to 1937, and placed it on a stool beside a box of tools. A source tells HELLO! that the juxtaposition of the Crown and the scaffolding was incredible to see! An insider recalled: "It was an incredible sight: scaffolding standing beside the Imperial State Crown, something I never imagined I would witness."

On their coronation day, the King and Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony for the Flypast, joined by members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - as well as Her Majesty's Ladies in Attendance and Pages of Honour. Both Charles and Camilla sported their crowns and respective Robes of Estate for the balcony appearance.

Earlier in the day, Their Majesties were crowned at Westminster Abbey. For the historic occasion, Queen Camilla chose Queen Mary's Crown, which underwent some minor changes and additions. His Majesty wore two crowns on the day of his coronation: the Imperial State Crown and the St Edward's Crown.

The latter was placed on the King's head during the coronation service on May 6, 2023. The St Edward's Crown is described by Historic Royal Palaces as the "most important and sacred of all the crowns" and is only "used at the moment of crowning itself".

The St Edward’s Crown weighs 2,076 grams (approximately 4.58 pounds), while the Imperial State Crown - featuring 2,868 diamonds 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls - weighs 1,060 grams, or about 2.34 pounds... so we can see why the King would need a break from something so hefty on his head.

In the 2024 documentary Coronation Girls, the King admitted to feeling "slightly anxious" about the weight of the crown. "The big one that you're crowned with, the St Edward’s Crown, it weighs five pounds," Charles said. "It is much heavier and taller, so there's always that feeling of feeling slightly anxious, in case it wobbles."

The King also recalled his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, practicing with the crown on her head. Charles shared: "I remember it all so well then, because I remember my sister and I had bath time in the evening. My mama used to come up at bath time wearing the crown to practice. You have to get used to how heavy it is."

"I've never forgotten, I can still remember it vividly," he continued. "It is very important to wear it for a certain amount of time, because you get used to it."