King Charles breaks late Queen's long-held January tradition with London return

The King has already returned to London after spending time at his Sandringham estate over the Christmas period. While his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, used to traditionally stay at her Norfolk abode until the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February, Charles has been doing things differently since his reign began over three years ago.

The monarch attended a service at St Mary Magdalene Church close to Sandringham House alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, last Sunday.

But according to the Court Circular, which is an official record of all of the royals' engagements, the King received Dr Nathan Ross at Clarence House on Monday evening upon relinquishing his appointment as Assistant Private Secretary to His Majesty when the King invested him with the insignia of a member of the Royal Victorian Order.

Dr Ross began working for the monarch's household in 2023, having previously been the Deputy High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea. The Royal Victorian Order, established by Queen Victoria in 1896, is an award which recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch and members of the royal family.

The King and Queen are expected to resume their public duties within the coming weeks, having hosted members of the royal family at Sandringham over the festive period.

The couple could decide to spend some time at their Scottish abode, Balmoral, as they did so last January. Charles and Camilla often attend a service at Crathie Kirk church, which is known for being the regular place of worship for the British royals when they're staying at the Castle, and is also where the Princess Royal married her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, in December 1992.

© Getty The King and Queen led the royals to church on Christmas Day

Last month, Charles announced in a video message that his cancer treatment is being reduced in the new year, adding the "good news" was down to early diagnosis, successful care and following "doctors' orders". The head of state has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024.

And despite his treatment throughout last year, the monarch hosted three state visits for the Presidents of France, the US and Germany, and carried out overseas trips to Poland, Italy, Vatican City and Canada.

© Alamy Live News. The King and Queen at church in Sandringham on Sunday

It's rumoured that the King and Queen are set to visit Washington DC to carry out a historic state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States in April.

"The visit, at the invitation of President Trump as the US celebrates 250 years of independence, is set for April and is certain to be another example of royal soft power diplomacy at its best," royal author Robert Jobson told us at HELLO!.

"After His Majesty announced the 'good news' that his cancer treatment has gone better than anyone had expected, it means he will resume full duties quicker than doctors predicted. His travel plans show that he has no intention of tiptoeing around health concerns going forward."