Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbour secures $27 million for Montecito mansion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carved out a wonderful life together in the US, residing in a sprawling $29m Montecito mansion with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The area is on the map as a hub for celebrity and high-profile homeowners seeking out private and stunning views in this exclusive enclave. There is set to be a newcomer in town, however, as an impressive $27 million property has just been taken off the
1850 Jelinda has been highlighted on Toptenrealestatedeals.com as the former home of The Fixer star Marcus Lemonis and boasts 8,847 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The real estate listing explains it is "designed for both relaxed family living and grand-scale entertaining" and describes it as "a home with soul: intentional in design, refined in detail, and deeply connected to its surroundings". Montecito is an ultra-luxury market, and here's a unique opportunity to take a tour around a stunning residence:
What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home like?
Harry and Meghan's neighbours already include the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande, and who knows who this new owner could be. But what about Harry's own pad? Well, that's rather impressive too. Set within 7.4 acres, the Sussexes have quite the estate in Montecito, officially named The Chateau of Riven Rock. Their sanctuary comes complete with an over-water spa room, a wine cellar, an outdoor pool and a games room. We've seen glimpses of it since they acquired it in 2020, as the couple chose to let cameras into their home for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan and Meghan has since shared a few looks in social media. The spaces we've seen include their stunning bedroom balcony, shared home office and abundant fruit trees.
As well as being a precious place for family memories, it appears as though the property purchase was a lucrative financial move as it has doubled in value since they bought it. According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent $14.65 million on the property, however, a Zillow estimate puts it at $29 million.