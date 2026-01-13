Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbour secures $27 million for Montecito mansion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carved out a wonderful life together in the US, residing in a sprawling $29m Montecito mansion with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The area is on the map as a hub for celebrity and high-profile homeowners seeking out private and stunning views in this exclusive enclave. There is set to be a newcomer in town, however, as an impressive $27 million property has just been taken off the

1850 Jelinda has been highlighted on Toptenrealestatedeals.com as the former home of The Fixer star Marcus Lemonis and boasts 8,847 square feet with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The real estate listing explains it is "designed for both relaxed family living and grand-scale entertaining" and describes it as "a home with soul: intentional in design, refined in detail, and deeply connected to its surroundings". Montecito is an ultra-luxury market, and here's a unique opportunity to take a tour around a stunning residence:

The features are endless at this mansion The estate The grounds of the property are truly mesmerising with multiple fireplaces and fire pits, a tennis court, a pool and amazing views. This aerial shot shows just how big the building is and also showcases the impressive leisure features. Privacy is another big draw with plenty of trees keeping the boundaries secluded and this is a huge tick for house seekers in the area as they are often looking to be slightly off grid.



© Roy Hathon Two kitchen islands is becoming the new must-have The kitchen The open-plan cooking space is nothing short of spectacular with two kitchen islands and bi-fold doors overlooking the immaculate grounds. Additionally, it features a large dining table and a living area so it is a great space for socialising too. Similarly, Harry and Meghan have two islands inside their own kitchen-diner, and as homes editor, I've noticed this becoming the new 'it' feature in multimillion-pound homes.



© Roy Hathon The mountain landscape is the perfect bedroom backdrop The bedrooms Many of the bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, the perfect way for the views to be admired from the second you wake up. The design is modern and chic and like most of the rooms, it has a pared-back, universal colour palette.



© Roy Hathon The picture frame window is a clever addition The living space The living room is the ultimate in luxury with the double-height space adding grandeur and huge windows making the most of the surrounding views. Taking inspiration from the coastal location, the décor is light and airy, giving it a high-end beach house feel. The perfect example of biophilic design, a style which interior designer, Cherie Lee, told me is trending in 2026.



What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home like?

Harry and Meghan's neighbours already include the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande, and who knows who this new owner could be. But what about Harry's own pad? Well, that's rather impressive too. Set within 7.4 acres, the Sussexes have quite the estate in Montecito, officially named The Chateau of Riven Rock. Their sanctuary comes complete with an over-water spa room, a wine cellar, an outdoor pool and a games room. We've seen glimpses of it since they acquired it in 2020, as the couple chose to let cameras into their home for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan and Meghan has since shared a few looks in social media. The spaces we've seen include their stunning bedroom balcony, shared home office and abundant fruit trees.

© Getty, Netflix, Giggster Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden at Montecito home is a real highlight of the property

As well as being a precious place for family memories, it appears as though the property purchase was a lucrative financial move as it has doubled in value since they bought it. According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent $14.65 million on the property, however, a Zillow estimate puts it at $29 million.