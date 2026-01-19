King Charles pictured in Scotland amid Prince Harry's legal battle in London

The King was in good spirits as he stepped out in Scotland amid Prince Harry's first High Court appearance in his legal action against the publisher of The Daily Mail.

Charles, 77, enjoyed a dram of award-winning whisky and hosted a reception marking the Scotland Investment Forum.

Around 130 people from businesses were welcomed to the event at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to celebrate Scottish entrepreneurialism.

The monarch was joined at the event by John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland, and Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister.

The King, who is currently staying at Balmoral as a post-Christmas tradition, is not expected to meet with his youngest son, Harry, while he is in London for the trial against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL).

Harry is part of a group of claimants with Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley, who all allege ANL had a practice of "clear systematic and sustained use of unlawful information gathering". The publisher vehemently denies the allegations.

The King shakes hands with First Minister of Scotland John Swinney.



During the reception, Charles enjoyed a sip from a £1,800 bottle of Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky from firm Rosebank, whose distillery is based in Falkirk.



Managing director Leonard Russell warned the King: "Be careful sir, it's high strength." Before taking a sip, Charles turned to John Swinney and quipped: "The terrible thing about it is, the photograph is never the most fetching." He later described the whisky as having a "toffee" flavour.



He didn't look unhappy.



He added: "He said it had a nose of toffee, which is what you get from long-aged whisky. I think we are honoured that the King is bringing to attention businesses in Scotland, it's a remarkable thing."

