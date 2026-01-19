King Charles pictured in Scotland amid Prince Harry's legal battle in London

Harry is part of a group of claimants with Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley, who all allege ANL had a practice of "clear systematic and sustained use of unlawful information gathering". The publisher vehemently denies the allegations.
The King's official residence in Scotland is the Palace of Holyroodhouse
The King shakes hands with First Minister of Scotland John Swinney.
Leonard Russell from Ian MacLeod Distillers enjoyed a dram of whisky with the monarch and ministers
During the reception, Charles enjoyed a sip from a £1,800 bottle of Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky from firm Rosebank, whose distillery is based in Falkirk.
Managing director Leonard Russell warned the King: "Be careful sir, it's high strength." Before taking a sip, Charles turned to John Swinney and quipped: "The terrible thing about it is, the photograph is never the most fetching." He later described the whisky as having a "toffee" flavour.
The King takes a sip of whisky
Speaking afterwards, Mr Leonard said: "He didn't look unhappy."
He added: "He said it had a nose of toffee, which is what you get from long-aged whisky. I think we are honoured that the King is bringing to attention businesses in Scotland, it's a remarkable thing."
The King is currently in Scotland
Charles also met local business leaders and joined a reception for 130 representatives from Scottish firms and investors in the Throne Room.