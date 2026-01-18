King Charles attends church service at Balmoral amid Prince Harry's return to UK

While Prince Harry is expected to make a trip to the UK this week, King Charles was spotted on 18 January in Scotland. The King, 77, was spotted travelling in a black Range Rover to Crathie Kirk, the church on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, to attend a church service.

Joining him was his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, who rode in the front of the same car. She was all smiles upon arrival as she donned a winter coat and furry hat. The outing came after the Balmoral official Instagram account announced that tickets to visit Balmoral Castle in spring and summer 2026 are now available to book online.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving by car to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral

The Sunday church service is the first time Charles has been spotted at Balmoral in 2026, having spent Christmas and the remaining days of 2025 at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk. His Scottish getaway falls ahead of Prince Harry's arrival in the UK.

© Alamy Live News. King Charles leaving by car after attending a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral

His youngest son, who currently resides in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, is set to return to his native England for his trial against the publisher of The Daily Mail, with the High Court case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) reportedly scheduled to begin on 19 January.

Will Prince Harry and King Charles reunite?

Though Harry will be geographically closer to his father once he lands on British soil, the pair are not expected to reunite in person during his stay. Last September, Prince Harry met with the King for the first time in 19 months; however, his father is set to spend much of this month in Scotland.

Should Prince Harry get automatic paid protection in the UK? The Duke of Sussex is imminently expected to travel to the UK for his trial against Associated Newspapers Limited – but every time he returns to the UK he faces uncertainty over whether he will receive paid security. Over on The HELLO! Royal Club, author Robert Jobson makes a compelling case for granting Harry automatic paid protection on these occasions, no questions asked. Click the button below to read Robert’s arguments (you will need to sign up to the club if you aren't already a member), and then let us know your thoughts in the comments. READ ROBERT'S POST HERE

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images King Charles and Prince Harry are not set for a reunion

Despite their past difficulties, which culminated in Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, the father and son are now said to be in regular contact. That said, The Telegraph also reported that royal sources acknowledged Charles did not wish to be linked to any court proceedings, so will give his son a wide berth during his visit this time.

LISTEN: What 2026 has in store for the royal family

William and Kate head to Scotland

While Harry and Charles will be keeping their distance, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to make a sojourn up to Scotland from their home in Windsor.

© Alamy Stock Photo William and Kate are set for a Scottish outing

The royal couple has engagements in Stirling booked on 20 January, when they will meet the Team GB and Paralympic GB curling squads at the National Curling Academy ahead of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games later this year.