Princess Kate's quiet plans to spread 'love and joy' with project close to her heart

The Princess of Wales has launched an exciting project for a cause close to her heart - including a collaboration with a major global company. Kate, 44, who is often known as the "children's princess" due to her passion for the early years, has been working behind-the-scenes on something new.

And now the Princess's Royal Foundation Business Taskforce For Early Childhood is teaming up with Amazon UK and Faith in Families in Swansea. Over the coming weeks, they will create 1,000 Early Years "Cwtch Kits" filled with blankets, books and sensory toys "to spark story sharing cosy cuddles and special moments of connection".

Writing on Instagram, the Foundation wrote: "The kits will be distributed to families at events in Swansea over the coming weeks and we hope they bring lots of love and joy."

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon, said: "The Princess of Wales's message, that we all share responsibility for children's futures, aligns perfectly with Amazon's mission. The taskforce's "Change for Change" report highlights the tremendous opportunity to prioritise early childhood in the UK. We've committed to work with the Royal Foundation and one of our lead multibank charity partners, Faith in Families, based in Swansea, to co-design, fund and create a thousand Early Years Kits for babies and children in Wales.

"The first five years of a child's life represent a crucial window of opportunity that we cannot afford to miss. It's not just the right thing to do, it's a strategic investment in our community's future resilience."

The collaboration was first announced at the Future Workforce Summit in November, where the Princess gave her first speech in almost two years following her treatment for cancer, delivering a powerful message about love. The event, held in London, was coined the "first of its kind" and brought together the UK's most influential business leaders to drive further action and investment in the early years.

Wearing a light grey suit jacket, the royal announced five new initiatives from major UK businesses to help families with babies and young children, with the aim of reaching one million children in 2026. Her moving words also highlighted love as the number one thing "that fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults".

She added: "My passion and the work of The Centre for Early Childhood stems from one essential truth; that the love we feel in our earliest years fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults. Love is the first and most essential bond. But it is also the invisible thread, woven with time, attention and tenderness, through consistent, nurturing relationships which creates the grounded and meaningful environments around a child."

As well as being mother to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, the Princess of Wales is known for her passion for working with children. Just like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, Kate has become adored for her interactions with children, often crouching down to eye level to talk to them.

On each outing or royal engagement, Kate shows natural warmth and an ability to connect with families, which has led to her being dubbed "the children's princess" by royal fans.

Meanwhile, her Royal Foundation's business taskforce is one of the key cornerstones of her public work and, last May, was revealed to have reached 500,000 youngsters in a year, according to the Daily Mail. The Royal Foundation Centre For Early Childhood was launched back in 2021, focusing on research, developing new solutions and campaigns to raise awareness.