Queen Camilla copies Princess Kate's look 24 hours on - with a twist

Queen Camilla opted for a fabulous blue look as she stepped out on 21 January, and it's giving us a major case of déjà vu. The 78-year-old wife of King Charles was seen during a visit to Maggie's charity centre in Cheltenham in her role as the organisation's president alongside the Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell-Horner.

The royal seemed to take inspiration from her stepdaughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who embarked on her own outing the day before in a strikingly similar look. Camilla chose a blue tartan cropped jacket with a velvet collar and cuffs by Roy Allen.

© Getty Images The pair spoke with cancer patients during a visit to the cancer charity, Maggie's The plaid number was teamed with a pleated shin-length skirt by the same designer. For her accessories, according to Royal British Fashion on Instagram, the queen added the 'Mini Venice Bag in Green' by De Mellier, as well as the 'Dressage Knee High Boots' by Russell and Bromley and a chiffon scarf by Antonia York.

© Alamy Live News. The Queen sits beneath her portrait, painted by artist Eileen Hogan (left) who has donated the artwork to Maggie's For her jewellery, Camilla popped on the 'Snowflake Double Diamond Earrings' by Kiki McDonagh, a favourite among the royal style set, as well as her favourite 'Vintage Alhambra 5 Motifs 18-carat Yellow Gold & Agate Bracelet' by Van Cleef & Arpels and an extra special piece, a ring from the Royal Collection Trust.

Royal copy-cat © Getty Kate wore a similar coat during a visit to the National Curling Academy Camilla seemed to take style cues from Kate, who stepped out the day prior alongside Prince William to visit the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, ahead of the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina in February and March. While Camilla's jacket featured a cropped fit, it seemed to be a twist on Kate's ankle-length tartan coat. The princess debuted a bespoke number by menswear tailor Chris Kerr in a similar pattern and button-arrangement to Camilla's and also opted for knee-high suede boots (hers were by Gianvito Rossi) with a Zara roll-neck underneath.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' coat was a new bespoke number Of the tartan coat, Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, told us: "[It] works because it balances heritage pattern with clean, modern tailoring, proving that classic checks feel timeless when the silhouette is sharp, and the styling is restrained."

Camilla's style muse © Getty Images Kate opted for a polka dot green number in Galway It's not the first time Charles' wife has taken Kate as her style inspiration. In March 2020, Kate was seen during a meeting with Galway Community Circus performers, local artists and young people in Ireland.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla seemed to take style cues from Kate She chose an emerald green polka dot dress by Suzannah London, which was just like the Samantha Sung style that Camilla wore during a visit to Theatre Royal on Drury Lane a year later.

© Getty Queen Camilla attended Wimbledon in a Fiona Clare dress like Kate's Meanwhile, a lookalike moment happened at Wimbledon in 2023. Camilla opted for a sleek white Fiona Clare dress featuring black piping.