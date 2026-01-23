Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain express 'shared sorrow' in heartfelt note

The King and Queen of Spain have expressed their "shared sorrow" as they signed a book of condolences paying tribute to this week's train crash victims. The country has suffered four railway accidents in a week and has declared three days of national mourning.

On Thursday, Felipe and Letizia attended the official opening of the 46th International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) in Madrid and wrote in the book at the Andalusia Pavilion. The royal couple was dressed in mourning clothes as a sign of respect and remembrance for the victims. Letizia, 53, wore all black with trousers and a matching blouse, letting the tribute take centre stage.

Signing the message with their initials, the King and Queen wrote, according to Spanish outlet El Confidencial: "While visiting the Andalusia pavilion at the 46th edition of FITUR, we wish to express, in the book of condolences, our shared sorrow with all Spaniards and visitors to the fair regarding the train tragedy in Adamuz, Córdoba. With all our affection, Felipe R and Letizia R."

They were joined by the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso and the Mayor of Madrid, Luis Martínez-Almeida.

© WireImage Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain attend the official opening of the 46th International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) at Ifema on January 22, 2026 in Madrid

Later on Thursday, the King and Queen returned to the Royal Palace to receive the Diplomatic Corps, with Letizia dressing in a velvet gown.

What is happening in Spain?

On Thursday, a commuter train collided with a crane arm in southeastern Spain, marking the country's fourth rail accident in less than a week. The incident came four days after a high-speed train collision in southern Andalusia, which killed at least 43 people.

On Tuesday, a commuter train derailed near Barcelona, killing the driver and seriously injuring four passengers. Later that day, there was also a collision in the Catalonia region. The main drivers' union in Spain has now called a nationwide strike over safety standards. This week, the King and Queen travelled to Madrid, before postponing their scheduled engagements on Tuesday to travel to the Reina Sofia University Hospital in Cordoba to visit the injured and their families.

The Queen said this week: "We are all responsible for not looking away when the rubble of a catastrophe is being cleared, and hence the value of being aware of that shared vulnerability and also the value of so many professionals and neighbors who have wanted to identify with that pain and give what they had, their professional capacity or what they could offer."

© WireImage Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe VI of Spain attend the official opening of the 46th International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR)

King Charles's message of support

King Charles sent a moving message to King Felipe following Sunday's train crash in Andalusia. The monarch said he was "profoundly shocked and saddened" in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

Charles, 77, wrote: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the appalling train accident in Southern Spain and of the many lives so tragically lost in such a disaster. We offer our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of their loved ones and our special thoughts remain with those who have been terribly injured in this dreadful accident."

He continued: "We also wish to pay a particular tribute to the emergency services who responded so swiftly and courageously at the scene of the crash. We have the greatest admiration for their selfless service and unwavering commitment to helping others in their time of need.

"We hold the people of Spain in our most heartfelt prayers and stand with you in deep sorrow at this painfully difficult time."