King Charles reunites with sister Princess Anne at Sandringham for church outing

King Charles was all smiles on 25 January as he stepped out with his wife, Queen Camilla, to attend church on his royal Sandringham estate. His Majesty, 77, was seen arriving at St Peter's church in Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate as he reunited publicly with his sister, Princess Anne, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The King wrapped up warm in a houndstooth coat and suit, while Queen Camilla switched it up in chocolate brown. The royal, 78, rocked a longline coat with furry cuffs with a pair of black suede knee-high boots, a printed neck scarf and a tan hat.

© Getty King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, attend the Sunday morning church service at St Peter's church in Wolferton

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne joined her brother at the Sunday morning church service Meanwhile, Princess Anne followed behind her brother and sister-in-law in a navy wool coat, shiny black boots, and a poppy red scarf.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne and Queen Camilla enjoyed a catch-up She was also seen chatting with her sister-in-law ahead of the service.

© Getty Images Princess Anne joined the royals on Christmas Day as she always does The outing marks the first time the King and his sister have been spotted together at Sandringham since their Christmas festivities on the estate in 2025. On Christmas Day, they were both among the royals who attended church at St Mary Magadelene church before the annual walkabout.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived by car to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk last weekend King Charles has also returned to Sandringham, having spent some of the New Year period up in Scotland. Just last Sunday, 18 January, he was spotted in a Range Rover on the way to a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, with Queen Camilla.

Charles celebrates a personal high A Message from HM the King | 50 Years of The King’s Trust Impact The Sunday outing follows the celebration of a personal high for the King. He released a new video message to mark the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust, in which he said: "When I began what is now The King's Trust in 1976, I could not possibly have imagined the impact that it would have.