King Charles reunites with sister Princess Anne at Sandringham for church outing

His Majesty and Queen Camilla were spotted at Sandringham with Charles having returned to Norfolk after time at Balmoral

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, head to church in coats© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
22 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles was all smiles on 25 January as he stepped out with his wife, Queen Camilla, to attend church on his royal Sandringham estate. His Majesty, 77, was seen arriving at St Peter's church in Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate as he reunited publicly with his sister, Princess Anne, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

The King wrapped up warm in a houndstooth coat and suit, while Queen Camilla switched it up in chocolate brown. The royal, 78, rocked a longline coat with furry cuffs with a pair of black suede knee-high boots, a printed neck scarf and a tan hat. 

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence heading to church in coats© Getty
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, attend the Sunday morning church service at St Peter's church in Wolferton
king Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, outside in coats© PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Anne joined her brother at the Sunday morning church service

Meanwhile, Princess Anne followed behind her brother and sister-in-law in a navy wool coat, shiny black boots, and a poppy red scarf.

Princess Anne and Queen Camilla talking outside in coats© PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Anne and Queen Camilla enjoyed a catch-up

She was also seen chatting with her sister-in-law ahead of the service.

: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Eugenie of York and Queen Camilla attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25© Getty Images
Princess Anne joined the royals on Christmas Day as she always does

The outing marks the first time the King and his sister have been spotted together at Sandringham since their Christmas festivities on the estate in 2025. On Christmas Day, they were both among the royals who attended church at St Mary Magadelene church before the annual walkabout.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Why Sandringham is the heart of the royal family's traditions
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving by car © PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived by car to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk last weekend

King Charles has also returned to Sandringham, having spent some of the New Year period up in Scotland. Just last Sunday, 18 January, he was spotted in a Range Rover on the way to a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, with Queen Camilla.

Charles celebrates a personal high

A Message from HM the King | 50 Years of The King’s Trust Impact

The Sunday outing follows the celebration of a personal high for the King. He released a new video message to mark the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust, in which he said: "When I began what is now The King's Trust in 1976, I could not possibly have imagined the impact that it would have.

King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for celebrities and winners of the King's Trust Awards© Getty Images
King Charles hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for celebrities and winners of the King's Trust Awards in June

"In the beginning, I hoped that by supporting young people to develop their latent skills and to find work or training, The Trust would perhaps be able to help change some individuals' lives for the better," the King continued.

"Now, as you can perhaps imagine, I am so very pleased and proud that The Trust's work continues to go from strength to strength, having in that time helped over 1.3 million young people grow their confidence, continue in education, secure sustainable jobs and over 92,000 young people in the UK alone, having been supported to start a business, thus enabling them all to build brighter futures."

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More