King Charles reunites with sister Princess Anne at Sandringham for church outing

King Charles was all smiles on 25 January as he stepped out with his wife, Queen Camilla, to attend church on his royal Sandringham estate. His Majesty, 77, was seen arriving at St Peter's church in Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate as he reunited publicly with his sister, Princess Anne, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.
The King wrapped up warm in a houndstooth coat and suit, while Queen Camilla switched it up in chocolate brown. The royal, 78, rocked a longline coat with furry cuffs with a pair of black suede knee-high boots, a printed neck scarf and a tan hat.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne followed behind her brother and sister-in-law in a navy wool coat, shiny black boots, and a poppy red scarf.
She was also seen chatting with her sister-in-law ahead of the service.
The outing marks the first time the King and his sister have been spotted together at Sandringham since their Christmas festivities on the estate in 2025. On Christmas Day, they were both among the royals who attended church at St Mary Magadelene church before the annual walkabout.
King Charles has also returned to Sandringham, having spent some of the New Year period up in Scotland. Just last Sunday, 18 January, he was spotted in a Range Rover on the way to a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, with Queen Camilla.
The Sunday outing follows the celebration of a personal high for the King. He released a new video message to mark the 50th anniversary of the King's Trust, in which he said: "When I began what is now The King's Trust in 1976, I could not possibly have imagined the impact that it would have.
"In the beginning, I hoped that by supporting young people to develop their latent skills and to find work or training, The Trust would perhaps be able to help change some individuals' lives for the better," the King continued.
"Now, as you can perhaps imagine, I am so very pleased and proud that The Trust's work continues to go from strength to strength, having in that time helped over 1.3 million young people grow their confidence, continue in education, secure sustainable jobs and over 92,000 young people in the UK alone, having been supported to start a business, thus enabling them all to build brighter futures."