Queen Camilla rubs shoulders with Joe Alwyn at Hamnet screening

The Queen rubbed shoulders with Joe Alwyn as she attended a special screening of Hamnet with the film's cast and crew.

Looking elegant in a black dress with floral appliques, Camilla, 78, said she came "armed with handkerchiefs" to watch the Oscar and Bafta-nominated picture, which is based on author Maggie O'Farrell’s bestselling novel.

Her Majesty featured the book, also titled Hamnet, as one of her first recommendations on The Queen's Reading Room, the book club turned charity she started during the pandemic.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of The Queen's Reading Room, which has since become a registered charity, as well as an annual literary festival.

The historical novel is about William Shakespeare (played by Paul Mescal) and his wife, Anne Hathaway (Agnes – played by Jessie Buckley), dealing with an all-consuming grief after losing their young son, Hamnet, aged 11.

Speaking as she entered the screening, Camilla said: "I'm very proud to be here tonight and watching this wonderful film, which we put on the Reading Room - one of the first books I put on - so I'm looking forward to seeing it on the screen."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla speaks with author Maggie O'Farrell, Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe

Before sitting down to watch the film, she spoke with author Maggie, who co-wrote the screenplay, as well as actors Joe Alwyn, who plays Bartholemew, and Jacobi Jupe, who stars in the titular role.

The Queen told one of the producers: "It seems it's going from strength to strength and well, I can't wait to see it. I’ve heard such good thoughts about it and I've come armed with handkerchiefs."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Queen looked elegant in black with a floral necklace

She added that her daughter, Laura Lopes, had been "sobbing" when she watched it.

"I'm so thrilled to see it," Camilla told the cast and crew, adding to Joe that she had noticed how it has "taken off" since its release in cinemas earlier this month. She also told Jacobi, 12, that "everybody loves" the movie.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Malgosia Turzanska and Queen Camilla view the costumes

Before the screening, she met producers Dame Pippa Harris and Liza Marshall, as well as casting director Nina Gold and costume designer Malgosia Turzanska, who walked her through the main outfits on display.