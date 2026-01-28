Prince William cracks joke about his Windsor 'forever' home

The Prince of Wales cracked a joke about his "forever home" in Windsor on Thursday during a visit to the Ubele Initiative, a community hub in north London. William, 43, spent time in Wood Green to meet black youngsters involved in charities and projects funded by BBC Children in Need's We Move FWD programme.

After a series of group photos, William chatted briefly with Ubele workers before leaving the centre and, in passing, discussed the family home, Forest Lodge.

Christina Oredeko, 32, had the Prince laughing after telling him her family lives in Windsor and hinting that they would love to visit his home, where he lives with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven.

"Are you inviting your family to stay?” William joked, later adding: "Should we talk diaries and work out timings?" He also admitted: "It's not the maddest question I've ever been asked!" The Prince asked Ms Oredeko: "Whereabouts in Windsor do they live?" to which someone else said: "Do you know B&M?", prompting more laughter from onlookers.

We Move FWD is a ten-year project by the charity in collaboration with BBC Radio 1Xtra to create opportunities for young people of ethnic minorities across the UK.

Inspiring young photographers

The Prince of Wales inspired young photographers to break boundaries and champion their creativity after he viewed their pictures and spoke with them about their art.

Among those he met were 16-year-old Jeremiah and 14-year-old Elijah, who are regulars at the Society for the Advancement of Black Arts (SABA), based in north-west London, and who were taught how to take photos by award-winning photographer Aneesa Dawoojee whom they met through the group. The teenagers gave William a tour of an exhibition of their photography, set up in one of the greenhouses in Ubele’s centre, and discussed the ins and outs of taking photos, camera parts and the importance of being believed in.

After meeting the Prince, Elijah told reporters: "It was a blessing truly. It was so crazy when he came and I saw him, it was like, damn he’s the prince. Getting his opinions on photography and art itself, it was really beautiful to see. You don’t have many famous people coming here and (for) the future king to come and see us and see art that we have done… it’s truly inspiring. When you see big people like that interested… you want to push yourself further, think: how can I break boundaries?"

On what William’s interest meant to him, Jeremiah said: "That art has worth to it, it has value. It will definitely be a memorable experience. The prince coming to see it is something that should be valued and thought of all the time for years to come." During the visit, William also joined a roundtable discussion on career pathways for young black people, asking those present about the barriers they face.

Afterwards, television presenter and former youth worker Big Zuu, who participated in the roundtable, said: "The fact that we got Prince William here asking how we can make change, that is like bottom to the top. It shows that we are maybe being heard by the elite.

"He is a powerful person, he is going to be the king, his dad is the king, it’s good to know they are hearing us. What Prince William really spoke about is what is that gap we need to fill between school and employment? Him being engaged and asking questions doesn’t mean he is going to fix everything overnight but at least we have got his ear and that shows the power of Children in Need and We Move FWD."

Words of wisdom

Later in the visit, William sat down to chat with youngsters from the Thurrock African Group and radio presenter Richie Brave about their community radio and podcast projects, and the importance of talking about big topics.

"We have lost the art of debating,” the Prince said. "Everyone wants to fire off a quick text on social media. "For me, talking about stuff is always the best way. If you don’t talk about it, we bottle it up and it’s always worse." Before leaving, he gave Ubele chief executive Yvonne Field a kiwi plant for one of the greenhouses.