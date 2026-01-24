The biggest royal moments of the week: competitive couples, family moments & meaningful causes

It's time, once again, to chase the January blues away by taking a look back at our favourite royal moments of the week. The royals have been getting well and truly stuck into the new year, with sporting showdowns, poignant charity visits and moments with the family.

While Prince Harry was back in the UK, attending High Court for his trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail, his family were hundreds of miles away taking on many engagements of their own. King Charles travelled north of the border, attending a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to mark the Scotland Investment Forum. His wife, Queen Camilla, spent time at engagements celebrating important causes, while the Prince and Princess of Wales were busy embracing a spot of friendly competition during their own visit to Scotland.

1/ 6 © Getty William & Kate go head-to-head The Prince and Princess of Wales shared some plenty of smiles during their engagements this week. The pair visited the National Curling Academy, meeting athletes who will compete in the upcoming Winter Olympics and Paralympics, and were keen to get involved themselves. The royal couple went head-to-head on the ice, showing off their natural competitive spirits as they tried their hands at curling. Tap here to find out who came out on top…

2/ 6 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate takes on tradition Curling wasn't the only skill Princess Kate tried out this week. During a visit to Radical Weavers - a charity dedicated to preserving traditional Scottish tartan-weaving skills - the Princess took a seat at the loom to try it out herself. As Kate focused on the loom, royal fans noticed a sweet gesture from her husband. Read here to find out how he caught everyone's attention…

3/ 6 © Getty Images King Charles toasts Scottish craftsmanship King Charles celebrated Scottish entrepreneurial spirit as he attended a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to mark the Scotland Investment Forum, where he was joined by Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney. During the event, he met with representatives from Rosebank Distillery, which was founded in Falkirk in 1840 and recently won the World's Best Whisky award at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Charles was able to get involved in the action, sampling a dram of Rosebank Distillery's whisky, despite being warned that it was high strength! His Majesty seemed to enjoy the drink, which was described as having "hints of toffee".

4/ 6 © Getty Images Queen Camilla shows her support Queen Camilla shone light on causes close to her heart. The wife of King Charles first paid a visit to Gloucestershire Domestic Abuse Support Services, where she spoke to staff and volunteers. Camilla thanked them for their hard work, saying "I can't get over how organised, how joined up you are here. I hope all the countries will be following your example." The Queen then visited Maggie's, a centre for cancer support in Cheltenham. She was joined there by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner. The pair greeted each other with a kiss on the cheek before speaking to cancer patients and their families who have been supported by Maggie's. You can read more about the Queen's visit and her interactions with patients and volunteers here.

5/ 6 © ANP/AFP via Getty Images Queen Maxima's proud moment We were witness to a lovely mother-daughter moment as Queen Maxima attended the military training graduation ceremony of her daughter, Princess Amalia. Queen Maxima was every inch the proud parent as she documented the moment on her phone before the two shared a sweet hug with beaming smiles on their faces.

6/ 6 © Getty Images Grand Duchess Stephanie's rare honour This week marked a royal first for Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg. The royal joined her husband, Grand Duke Guillaume, in meeting Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Chapel in the Vatican. The occasion was made more special as Duchess Stephanie was allowed to wear white, a rare honour granted only to a few royal women. Click here to read about the significance of her dress.

See you next time for another roundup of our favourite royal moments!