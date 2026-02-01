Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor pictured at Windsor amid fresh Epstein files bombshell allegations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pictured on the Windsor Home Park estate amid the further release of images and details involving him contained within the files of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

King Charles' brother, 65, was spotted on Saturday while riding a horse on the royal estate in Windsor with a female companion. Andrew wore black riding boots, gloves, and helmet, as well as a khaki overcoat, as he rode through the grounds.

© Kelvin Bruce Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was pictured in Windsor

Andrew sighting amid Epstein bombshells

The sighting of the former Duke of York comes amid new bombshell allegations as pictures and details from the previously unseen Epstein files continue to surface.

© Kelvin Bruce Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was pictured amid fresh allegations in the Epstein files

On Saturday, British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said Andrew "should be prepared" to testify before the US Congress about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, after he featured in the latest disclosure of files related to the disgraced paedophile financier.

© Kelvin Bruce Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was seen driving on the Windsor Home Park estate

In the most recently released photograph, the former prince was seen leaning over a woman who was lying on the floor. The images have no caption but appear to show the former duke touching the woman's abdomen. It is not known where or when they were taken.

© Getty Images Andrew is under fire over his friendship with the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein

The photos featured amongst more than three million documents that were published by the US Department of Justice relating to Epstein, including photos and email exchanges that appear to feature the former duke and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The documents include emails from individuals called "Sarah" and "The Duke", whose email addresses are redacted, while Jeffrey Epstein appears to refer to Andrew's ex-wife as "Fergie".

© Getty Images Sarah Ferguson also had her royal title removed by King Charles

Elsewhere in the files, screenshots and scans appear to show Andrew having exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein about a "beautiful" Russian woman and inviting him to Buckingham Palace in an exchange from August 2010. Epstein declined the invite. The exchange came two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Andrew's move to Sandringham

The outing comes ahead of Andrew's move to private lodgings at Sandringham, after it was announced in November that the King was having his brother removed from his residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor and relocated to accommodation at Sandringham.

© Getty Images Royal Lodge (pictured in the 1930s) has been Andrew's home since 2004

HELLO! understands he had until 25 January to move, but new reports suggest it's been extended until his 66th birthday on 19 February.

In pictures published by The Sun, a large white van was pictured at the gates of the 30-room Royal Lodge as renovation work takes place at Marsh Farm in Sandringham – the property the former prince is expected to move to.