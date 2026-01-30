Sarah Ferguson's living situation hanging in the balance as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eviction nears

Sarah Ferguson is believed to not currently have a place to move into when she and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, finally depart Royal Lodge.

While Andrew will head to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate, the former Duchess of York is reportedly yet to find a permanent property. MailOnline reports that both of her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have only offered their mother temporary accommodation with them.

Beatrice shares a Cotswolds home with her husband and their two daughters, while Eugenie splits time between her home in Portugal and her property in Kensington Palace. Eugenie lives with her husband and their two sons.

A source told HELLO! last month that Sarah will not be joining Andrew when he moves to Norfolk. "She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings," they said.

"She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate. She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere."

According to insiders, the pair were supposed to have left Royal Lodge, by 25 January; however, they appear to still be living at the property that they've called home since 2004.

It was previously reported that Sarah had purchased a multi-million-pound property in London back in June 2022 and sold it in 2025.

© UK Press via Getty Images Sarah's future living arrangements remain unclear

MailOnline revealed that the £4.25 million townhouse was bought outright and interestingly, the deeds had a clause that the property could not be sold without signatures from Eugenie and Beatrice.

Andrew's future home

Andrew is due to move to Marsh Farm, which is two miles away from Sandringham House. The brick-built residence is believed to feature two reception rooms and a kitchen. The disgraced royal will have access to the sprawling estate, which are also believed to feature a set of stables.

© WireImage Andrew will be moving to Norfolk

The relocation comes after public pressure mounted around Andrew's "peppercorn rent" set up at his Windsor mansion. He has come under scrutiny because of his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and then in 2025, he had his royal titles and honours stripped.