Dutch Queen Maxima announces very unexpected new role amid 'safety' concerns

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked very different to normal on Wednesday as she embarked on a very exciting - but rather unexpected - new role.

The Dutch royal, 54, is set to join the Ministry of Defence part-time as a reservist in the army, undergoing a short training programme, including shooting and map-reading. She began her "mental skills" training on Wednesday in Breda, and was seen attempting a climbing wall, taking aim in shooting practice and jumping into a swimming pool while dressed in a camouflage uniform.

In a press release, the Royal House said the Queen had chosen to enlist as "our safety can no longer be taken for granted". The age limit for appointment as a reservist in the army is 55, with the Palace revealing that this "played a role" in her decision.

Sharing the photographs on Instagram, the royal house revealed: "She registered because, like other reservists, she wants to contribute to the safety of the Netherlands. Reservists play a crucial role in supporting the military. Now Queen Máxima has the rank of soldier. Upon completing her education, she will be awarded the rank of lieutenant colonel."

© Getty Images Queen Maxima participates during a training exercise with the Army Regiment at Fort Crevecoeur on June 20, 2024 in Bosch, Netherlands

As a reservist, Maxima will be deployed "where needed" and, after her training, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Reservists can be called up for military service and are active in all branches of the Ministry of Defence, especially during times of rising tension.

Last week, Maxima was taken ill after a visit to New York in her United Nations role, resting up back home in the Netherlands afterwards. She's clearly returned in strong form this week, though, taking on the active and physically demanding army role.

Mother-daughter bond

Queen Maxima appears to be following in the footsteps of her eldest daughter, Crown Princess Amalia, who was promoted to corporal last month after completing her General Military Training, part of her studies at the Defensity College.

Queen Maxima was the very picture of a proud mother and appeared emotional, even wiping a tear away. Amalia, 22, who is the heir to the throne, laughed as she hugged her coursemates and was even doused in beer by her friends. In a statement shared on Instagram, the Dutch Palace announced: "'Princess Catharina-Amalia completed the General Military Training Course (AMO) on January 23 and earned the rank of Corporal."

© WireImage Princess Amalia of The Netherlands completes her general military training and is promoted to corporal at General Spoor Barracks on January 23, 2026 i

Princess Amalia will continue her studies at the Defensity College, but will now be able to wear a military uniform when working for the Ministry of Defence. The course comprises a part-time job with studying and includes activities, events and training, giving a well-rounded approach to military training.

Traditionally, there has been a close relationship between the armed forces and the Dutch royal house. King Willem-Alexander, for example, completed his military service in the navy and later served in the army and the air force.