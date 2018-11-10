Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Festival of Remembrance together for first time – all the pictures

After a busy 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent some quality time with the rest of the royal family by attending the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. It will be the first time Meghan has attended, and the first time they attend the annual event as a married couple. Other royals attending the special occasion include the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Other senior members of the royal family who are in attendance are the Duke of York, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Click through our gallery to see all of the photos from the special night…

The pair will spend the evening together at the Festival of Remembrance before attending Remembrance Sunday, where the royal couple will pay their respects by attending the Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph. Meghan is also expected to join the Queen to view the service from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office building as per tradition. On Sunday evening, the royals are due to attend a Service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey.

This year's Festival will mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, and will commemorate all those who have lost their lives in service. The Festival will be broadcast live on BBC One from the Royal Albert Hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Royal Albert Hall shortly after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

The Queen smiled as she attended the remembrance festival, wearing a black outfit, pearls and poppies on her brooch.

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a black knee-length dress.

The Duchess of Cornwall also attended the commemorative event, wearing a monochrome outfit.

Princess Anne attended the event, looking elegant in a navy coat and black dress.

The Queen and the royal family take to their seats for the evening's entertainment.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Festival of Remembrance

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester attends the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Prince Harry and Meghan watched the evening's entertainment from the royal box.

Prince Charles and Camilla looked to be enjoying the performances.

The royal family together in the royal box for the Festival of Remembrance

