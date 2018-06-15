23 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William's precious moments with his children: see all the photos

The British royal is a doting father of three

Photo: © PA
It’s been an incredible year for the Duke of Cambridge, who welcomed his third child with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge back in April.

The family-of-five delighted royal watchers in December by releasing the most adorable festive card, featuring the royal couple with their three children. William and Kate can be seen with Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte at the family's country home.

Kensington Palace released the card on social media, writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year."

The youngest of the family, Louis, adorably stole the show. The royal baby looked sweet in his mum's arms and flashed a wide smile at the camera. The family coordinated in jeans, with George, five, sporting a pair of welly boots.

Royal fans were delighted to see the family pose for such an informal snap, and even more happy to see Prince William smile so broadly whilst holding on to his daughter Charlotte.

Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at the royal's sweetest moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William was the sweetest dad, taking care of his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on Prince Louis' big day back in July.

Prince Louis was christened in The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked animated as they watched the flypast with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis was absent as he was too young to take part in the celebrations. Prince William and Kate's children were the picture of happiness as they stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge introduced Prince Louis to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital on 23 April. The royal couple looked elated as they cradled their bundle of joy, who was born weighing 8lb 7oz.

Photo: © Getty Images
In April, Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to visit their mum in hospital shortly after Prince Louis' arrival. The doting dad briefly left the hospital to pick the pair of them up after George finished school, and the pair were photographed holding hands with William while making their way to the hospital, with little Charlotte turning around to give the crowds an adorable extra wave.

Photo: © Getty Images
It may have been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, but Prince William and Kate made a sensational appearance with little George and Charlotte, who were pageboy and bridesmaid.

Photo: © Getty Images
In July 2017, William carefully took Charlotte inside their private plane at Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge with his family during the royal tour in Poland and Germany last July. George, aged three at the time, stayed close to his father and held his hand while stepping down the steps. His little sister was carried down the steps by their mother Kate upon their arrival.

Photo: © Getty Images
Upon their arrival in Poland, young George looked overwhelmed when emerging from his private plane. After a little encouragement from his father Prince William, the young royal perked up.

Photo: © Getty Images
In 2017, proud parents Kate and William, appeared to be in great spirits as they attended Trooping the Colour with Charlotte and George, who seemed in awe of the annual parade. Prince William made sure his little girl was enjoying the festivities as he tucked her hair behind her ear.

Photo: © Getty Images
The royal children joined their parents at the Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in 2016.

William was the proud father as he stood on the balcony with his family at Trooping the Colour in 2016.

Photo: © PA
The Duke of Cambridge is passing down his love for skiing to his kids.

Photo: © Getty Images
The royal couple spot well-wishers outside St. Mary’s Hospital following Charlotte’s birth in May 2015. The new father can’t keep his eyes off his newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Photo: © Getty Images
With a kiss on the forehead from dad, Prince George is ready to go inside St. Mary’s Hospital to meet his newborn baby sister.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
Safe in the arms of his father, Prince George makes his debut at 2015's Trooping the Colour celebrations.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William checks in with his nearly 2-year-old boy during a charity polo match in June, 2015.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William was thrilled to be able to experience a tour Down Under with his nine-month-old son, who was the same age as William was when he travelled through New Zealand and Australia with Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1983.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
In 2013, Prince William marked his first Father’s Day by competing in a charity polo match and spending time with his number-one fans.

Photo: © Getty Images
Much to the delight of his mum and dad, George was a hit during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2013.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge shares a moment with his own little monkey during a visit to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo in 2013.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George’s christening at the Royal Chapel at St. James’s Palace on Oct. 23, 2012 marked his second appearance in public.
 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate gently passes her newborn son to his father outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital after his birth on July 22, 2012.
 

