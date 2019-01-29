13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's jam-packed day in Dundee

The royals last visited Dundee in 2015

...
Best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's jam-packed day in Dundee
You're reading

Best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's jam-packed day in Dundee

1/13
Next

Royal fan who photographed Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Christmas is invited to BAFTAs
prince-william-kate-dundee
Photo: © Rex
1/13

Prince William and Kate have arrived in Dundee where they will spend the day carrying out a string of special engagements. The royals, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, arrived to whoops and cheers as locals gathered on the city's waterfront. The couple began their visit at the newly built V&A museum, which they officially opened on Tuesday afternoon. Later that day, William and Kate met workers from the Dundee Michelin factory and joined a meeting of the Michelin Action Group. Let's take a look at the best photos from the day… 

William and Kate made their much-anticipated arrival just after 1pm. They headed to the waterfront, which has undergone a £1billion regeneration plan in the hope of reshaping Dundee's future as a creative hub. Despite the weather, Kate, 37, braved the cold and looked radiant in a tartan dress with black tights and boots.

kate-middleton-dundee-handbag
Photo: © Rex
2/13

Dressed in a Q by McQueen tartan coat dress (which she has worn before), Kate looked absolutely beautiful. She completed her look with a pair of thick black tights, a pair of black suede court shoes and a green micro bag.

kate-middleton-dundee-vanda
Photo: © Getty Images
3/13

The couple walked around the waterfront before going inside the V&A.

kate-middleton-inside-the-v-and-a
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

The couple greeted guests inside the museum, and Kate was presented with a posy of yellow roses by school pupils. The royals were also introduced to the building's architect, Kengo Kuma.

kate-middleton-gives-speech
Photo: © PA
5/13

Kate made the visit to the art museum in her role as patron of the V&A. She gave a short speech celebrating the opening of the V&A Dundee – an institution that offers world-class art and design to locals.

"Last February, I was delighted to be asked to be the V&A's Patron," said Kate. "Now, nearly a year later, I'm thrilled to be standing in a brand new V&A, one which has been built for the city of Dundee and for Scotland."

She added: "The V&A has shown what can be achieved when an organisation really thinks about how it can serve people in all communities across our country. I hope that V&A Dundee will serve as an inspiration to others by showing how great things can be achieved when different communities pull together and work for the common good."

Kate unveiled a plaque to officially commemorate the opening, before she and William took part in a walkabout outdoors.

kate-middleton-visiting-v-and-a-dundee
Photo: © PA
6/13

The couple were given a tour of the new, impressive facilities and Kate – who studied history of art at university and has a keen interest in promoting the visual arts – looked particularly enthused by the visit.

They were led into the Scottish Design Galleries where Kate admired a 2015 dress designed by Christopher Kane and viewed Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Oak Room.

kate-middleton-dundee-walkabout
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

The royals greeted locals outside the museum and thanked them for coming out to say hello in the cold weather. Mother-of-three Kate was particularly drawn to one baby in the crowd. 

kate-middleton-waving-to-crowds-in-tartan
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

The Duchess waved to crowds in Dundee while accepting bouquets and gifts.

kate-middleton-dundee-crowds
Photo: © PA
9/13

Thousands of fans came out to see William and Kate.

prince-william-kate-middleton-kids-walkabout
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

The couple bent down to talk to a group of adorable children.

kate-middleton-dundee-little-girl
Photo: © PA
11/13

The royal shared a sweet moment with one little girl who was fascinated by Kate's hair.

kate-middleton-dundee-children
Photo: © PA
12/13

A lovely moment between the Duchess and a group of local children.

prince-william-and-kate-middleton-in-meeting
Photo: © PA
13/13

The royals then travelled to the Crescent Community Centre where they met employees and their families from the Dundee Michelin factory. They heard first-hand how the factory's planned closure is affecting them.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries