12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

All the photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Commonwealth Day celebrations in London

The royals paid a visit to Canada House

Queen gives Prince Edward an incredible gift on his birthday
meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-arrive-at-canada-house
Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first members of the royal family to publicly mark Commonwealth Day on Monday. Harry and Meghan kicked off the celebrations with a trip to Canada House in central London, a visit that no doubt evoked memories for the pregnant Duchess. Before marrying into the royal family, Meghan was based in Toronto for six years as an actress on legal drama Suits.

The royals were visiting Canada House to attend an event showcasing the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK. Harry is president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, while Meghan was named vice-president last week. Her Majesty remains patron of the trust.

Later on Monday, the royal family will all step out to attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service. Harry and Meghan will join the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate and other royals at Westminster Abbey. Let's take a look at the best photos from Harry and Meghan's day out…

meghan-markle-arrives-at-canada-house
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan looked radiant on the sunny but cold morning in London. The heavily pregnant Duchess, who is due in a matter of weeks, dressed her burgeoning bump in a green, embroidered coat.

meghan-markle-with-canadian-flags
Photo: © Getty Images
The royals arrived to cheers and applause from fans waving Canadian flags. The crowds had braved the cold outside Canada House.

meghan-markle-close-up-photo-in-green-coat
Photo: © Getty Images
Beauty-wise, Meghan opted for a hint of blusher, but otherwise let her natural pregnancy glow radiate.

meghan-markle-green-coat-and-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
A closer look at Meghan's fabulous green, 50's style coat by Canadian designer Erdem, which featured a striking black applique detail. The Duchess wore a matching dress underneath.

prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-sitting-in-canada-house
Photo: © Getty Images
The royals spoke to young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, business and academia.

meghan-markle-in-canada-house-looking-at-screen
Photo: © Getty Images
The event showcased the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK.

meghan-markle-cradling-baby-bump-at-canada-house
Photo: © Getty Images
Heavily pregnant Meghan cradled her baby bump during the engagement.

meghan-markle-shaking-hands-at-canada-house
Photo: © Getty Images
The royals brought their warmth and charm to the engagement, meeting a range of people.

meghan-markle-with-children-in-canada-house
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess also met youngsters at the fun event, and happily got stuck into the Canadian springtime tradition of making maple taffy - maple syrup cooled on snow to make sweets.

meghan-markle-making-taffy
Photo: © Getty Images
The mum-to-be, who is a self-confessed foodie, helped the children make taffy.

meghan-posing-at-canada-house
Photo: © Getty Images
The royals posed with the group of children and young people before leaving. Their next engagement will see the couple join the royal family at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service.

