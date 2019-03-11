Louise Redknapp enjoys 'lovely date' with this Strictly Come Dancing star It was a mini Strictly reunion!

It may be two years since Louise Redknapp took part in Strictly Come Dancing, but the former pop star has remained the very best of friends with some of her fellow competitors. The 44-year-old, who was partnered up with Kevin Clifton in 2016, was reunited with Judge Rinder, whom she called "my lovely date… Mr Rob Rinder". Although it is not known where they enjoyed a night out, it seemed liked the friends had a great catch-up. Louise immediately took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap from the festivities.

Louise Redknapp pictured with Judge Rinder

It's been a busy few months for Louise, who recently revealed she has a new record deal with Warner Music UK. She first shot to fame in the 90s with pop band Eternal before enjoying a successful, albeit relatively short, solo career. After her sensational appearance on Strictly, Louise went on to land various new ventures including a role in West End musical, 9 to 5. However, the mum-of-two was forced to pull out of playing Voilet Newstand after a horrific fall. She will return to the role later this month.

At the time of her accident, Louise shared a photo on Instagram of her injuries, and said that she was heartbroken to be missing the show. "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won't be able to continue with my role in 9-5," she wrote. "Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got ten (yes ten) stitches in my chin." She had been rehearsing for the musical version of Dolly Parton's iconic film, in which she was due to play Violet, the role played by Lily Tomlin in the 1980 film. In the meantime actress Caroline Sheen has stepped in to cover for Louise.

