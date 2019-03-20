﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall mingle with stars in Barbados - photos

Hello, Lionel Richie!

...
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall mingle with stars in Barbados - photos
You're reading

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall mingle with stars in Barbados - photos

1/9
Next

Zara Tindall and her children Mia and Lena don't have royal titles – here's why
prince charles camilla the Governor General house
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were given a warm welcome as they arrived in Barbados to continue their 12-day tour of the Caribbean on Tuesday. Charles, 70, was greeted by well-wishers as they took part in the ceremony marking their visit to the capital of Bridgetown. Charles and Camilla met with Dame Sandra Mason, who as Governor General, is the Queen's representative on the Commonwealth Island, and the country's first woman prime minister Mia Mottley. The pair looked in great spirits as they enjoyed the sunshine.

GALLERY: Prince Harry and Meghan pay tribute to New Zealand victims

Charles, who is set to become a grandfather for the fourth time, honoured Barbados' war dead where he laid a wreath at the National Heroes Square to mark all those Barbadians who paid in the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace. The Duchess of Cornwall and crowds nearby watched as the Prince left the floral tribute at the country's Cenotaph in the capital Bridgetown. The hand written note read "In grateful remembrance, Charles".

duchess and prince charles parade and wreath laying ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

In National Heroes Square in the shadow of the parliament building, Charles and Camilla paid tribute to all the Barbadians who paid in the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace.

FASHION: The Duchess of Cornwall keeps her cool in Barbados

prince charles meets crowds barbados
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

A short while later, Charles was warmly embraced by the hundreds of well-wishers who had arrived to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.

READ: The Queen and Prince Charles send condolences following New Zealand mosque attacks

Click through the gallery to see more pictures from the tour here…

prince charles synagogue visit barbados
Photo: © Rex
4/9

Prince Charles also visited the Nidhe Israel Synagogue, which dates from 1654 and is one of the oldest Jewish places of worship in the Americas. Here, he unveiled a plaque and saw the Mikvah, a Jewish ritual bath.

duchess of cornwall Big Lunch event barbados
Photo: © PA
5/9

Elsewhere, Camilla carried out her own programme of events including attending a Big Lunch event at the Derrick Smith School.

duchess of cornwall Women of the World meeting
Photo: © PA
6/9

She then joined a Women of the World meeting.

FASHION: The Duchess of Cornwall wears the MOST sparkly dress as she parties in Barbados

prince charles and lionel richie laughing
Photo: © Rex
7/9

Later on in the day, Charles met with superstar Lionel Richie, who has become the first global ambassador of his Prince's Trust. Richie has supported the Prince's Trust in the past, appearing at a concert in London more than ten years ago. He met the prince at the Coral Reef Club and warmly shook hands with him. After posing for a picture, the singer said: "I'm just looking forward to doing this with you."

prince charles camilla Prime Ministers residence reception
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

In the evening, the royal couple were guests at a reception held at the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley's residence. Both Charles and Camilla each raised a glass as speeches were made at the star-studded event.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton and the Queen - all the pictures from first joint engagement

lionel richie and duchess of cornwall barbados
Photo: © PA
9/9

At one point, Camilla and Lionel looked deep in conversation during the reception.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...