25 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal baby excitement: see Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry as babies

Take a look back at the adorable baby photos from the British royal family...

Princess Eugenie hosts party to celebrate something very special to her and husband Jack
Last year was an exciting one for the royal family, with not just one but two royal babies being born in 2018. In April, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed baby Louis, while Zara and Mike Tindall announced the arrival of their second daughter, Lena, in June. And let's not forget that Prince Harry and Meghan are about to become parents for the first time!

Here at HELLO!, we have taken a look back at the line of Windsor royals, right back to the arrival of the Queen herself! The birth of a newborn royal is always a momentous occasion, and so from adorable baby portraits to candid snaps of the youngsters, click through our gallery to learn more about the royal family as infants...

GALLERY: Royal baby names: inspiration from real-life princes and princesses

Kate wore a Jenny Packham frock once again as she and William introduced their newborn baby son, Prince Louis, outside St. Mary's hospital. The proud parents revealed Louis' full name four days after his birth, revealing that his official moniker was to be Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

On 18 June 2018, Zara and Mike Tindall announced the arrival of their second daughter, baby Lena. Pronounced Lay-na, Lena joined her adorable older sister, four-year-old Mia Tindall. Speaking about his family soon after Lena's arrival, Mike gushed: "So far, so good, I can’t complain – it eats, sleeps … [Zara] wanted to come but it was not possible. She’s doing really well – it’s been brilliant so far."  

Lena Tindall was christened on 17 March. The small ceremony was held at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire, and was attended by Prince Harry, who was appointed godfather, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Anne. Proud parents Mike and Zara Tindall were seen leaving the church with their little girl after the service. However, notable absences included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Philip.

Princess Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015, and was swaddled in a beautiful knitted shawl and kept warm in a knitted cream hat as she went outside for the very first time with her parents. Her big brother, Prince George, had previously gone to visit his new sister at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital. At the time, the couple released a statement which read: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have all received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes."

Aged just one day old, Prince George made his highly anticipated first public appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's hospital in Paddington. Kate wore a light blue Jenny Packham dress as she smiled and waved, while Prince William matched in casual blue shirt as he showed off his new son. 

George gained a royal playmate when Prince William's cousin Zara Tindall welcomed her first child, a daughter named Mia Grace Tindall. Zara and her husband Mike introduced their new arrival exclusively to HELLO! in February 2014.

Mike has previously opened up about his daughter Mia's personality, telling Good Morning Britain: "She's got quite a little personality on her, and we encourage that." Speaking about Mia holding up a handbag in the Queen's 90th birthday portrait, he added: "It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we'll always cherish, I think."

Adorable Savannah Phillips was born on 29 December to Peter and Autumn Phillips. Princess Anne's son was the first of the Queen's eight grandchildren to marry and have children of their own. Savannah is close to her cousins, and has previously been spotted playing with Mia Tindall and James, Viscount Severn, as well as getting up to mischief with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. 

The only son of Princess Anne, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn welcomed their second daughter, Isla, in March 2012. She is currently 15th-in-line to the throne, and was baptised in Cherington, Gloucestershire in the same year of her birth. She made her Buckingham Palace balcony debut with her big sister, Savannah, in 2017 for Trooping the Colour. 

James, Viscount Severn was born December 17, 2007 and is the second child and only son of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. At the time, the birth announcement read: "Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex today was safely delivered of a baby boy by caesarean section at 4.20pm, at Frimley Park NHS Hospital in Surrey. The weight of the baby was 6lbs 2oz. The Earl of Wessex was present. The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, and Mr Christopher Rhys-Jones, have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Lady Louise Windsor, born November 8, 2003, is the eldest child and only daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Born prematurely, Prince Andrew was not able to be present for the birth, and has since spoken about it, saying: "Firstly I'm rather shocked and delighted at the news, obviously very sorry that I was not able to be a part of it. I have seen Sophie, she is doing well - she has also had a bit of a fraught time of it."

Adorable Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena was born at London’s Portland Hospital March 23, 1990 to the Duke and Duchess of York. She was baptised at the church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham on December 23 and became the first royal baby to have a public christening. Now all grown up, Eugenie tied the knot to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 at St George's Chapel. 

The Duke and Duchess of York welcomed their first child, Princess Beatrice, on August 8, 1988. Beatrice Elizabeth Mary was born at 8.18pm at the Portland Hospital, the fifth grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip. 

Prince Harry was born a week earlier than expected, and news of his birth was met with cheers from the crowds gathered outside of the hospital. Following the birth, Prince Charles greeted the crowd, and reportedly described the arrival of his son as "absolutely marvellous." According to People, Diana's father Earl Spencer said: "It will be lovely for William to have a companion and a playmate, and someone to fight with. I'm sure Harry will be a very good chap." 

Do you recognise this youngster? Once Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, looked simply adorable with her hair in pigtails as she was pictured climbing a hill at the Lake District at just three-years-old! Kate was born on 9 January 1982, and was christened at St Andrew's Bradfield, Berkshire in the same year. She is the eldest of three children, and has a younger sister, Pippa, and brother, James. 

Little Prince William was christened as William Arthur Philip Louis on August 4 on the same year as his birth in 1982. He was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, a tradition for royal babies. In the snap, the youngster smiled while playing with a teddy bear. 

At 9.03pm on June 21, 1982, at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, Prince William was born. Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, showed him off to the public on the steps of the Lindo Wing, just as Prince William and Kate did years later with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. 

Princess Anne welcomed her daughter, Zara Phillips in 1981. According to reports, it was actually Prince Charles who suggested his niece's unusual name. Zara also doesn't have a royal title as her father, Mark, declined becoming an Earl when entering the royal family. 

Peter Phillips, born November, 15 1977, is the only son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. Speaking about his mum, Peter previously said: "Her advice generally about life has been invaluable. Whenever we may have got slightly above our station she'd be the first one to bring us back down to earth." 

Pictured as a toddler, Princess Diana was born on 1 July 1961 in Park House, Sandringham, and was one of four siblings, Sarah, Jane, and Charles. The fifth sibling, John, sadly died after his birth a year before Diana was born. She was baptised at St. Mary Magdalene Church. 

Prince Charles, eldest son of the Queen and Prince Philip, was born at Buckingham Palace at 9.14pm on 14th November 1948. He was born when the Queen was still a Princess, one year after Philip and the Queen tied the knot in 1946. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Philip joked that baby Charles looked like plum pudding after holding his newborn for the first time. 
 

Baptised Andrew Albert Christian Edward, the Prince was the first child to be born to a reigning monarch in 103 years. Writing to midwife Helen Rowe before giving birth to Prince Andrew, the Queen wrote: "It was kind of you to write to me when I first knew you would be able to come and look after me again – it was very remiss of me not to have written before to thank you and to tell you how pleased and relieved I was when Dr Peel told me you would be fine to come!" 

Prince Edward was born at Buckingham Palace on March 10, 1964 – the fourth child and third son of the monarch. Young Prince Edward made his public appearance after the Trooping of Colour ceremony in 1964, when his mother appeared with him in her arms on the balcony of the Palace. It is a tradition for the young royals to wave to the crowds from the balcony, with Prince George first appearing on the balcony in the arms of his dad, Prince William, when he was just 23-months-old. 

Princess Anne, the second child and only daughter of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, was born at Clarence House on August 15, 1950. Speaking about Anne's relationship with her parents, Eileen Parker - the wife of Phillip's close friend, Mike Parker, said: "[Philip] always had more fun with Anne. Charles is more like the Queen, while Anne is very like Prince Philip." 

The Queen Mother with the future Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II herself. Her Majesty was born on 21 April 1926, and was delivered by Caesarean section at her grandfather's home in Mayfair. She was baptised in the private chapel of Buckingham Palace, and nicknamed 'Lilibet' by her family. 

Prince Louis became a naturalised British subject in 1868, and during the First World War, changed the family name to Mountbatten. Prince Philip adopted that name in 1947 when he became a naturalised British subject and renounced his Royal title. In 1922 Constantine I was forced to abdicate the throne. King George V ordered that a Royal Navy ship should evacuate the family, and 18-month-old Philip was carried to safety in a cot made from an orange box in December 1922.

