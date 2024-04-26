Why Prince William and Princess Kate will not mark wedding anniversary publicly

Although 2024 has so far been a difficult year for the Prince and Princess of Wales, the end of April and beginning of May will be extra joyous thanks to several family celebrations – which will no doubt be welcomed by the family of five.

Last week, the royal couple delighted royal fans with a new picture of their youngest child, Prince Louis, on his 6th birthday, and they are expected to do the same next week as their only daughter, Princess Charlotte, turns nine.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant

But before Charlotte’s big day, the couple will mark their 13th wedding anniversary, and although fans would love to be treated to new pictures of the couple, they are not expected to mark it.

In this week’s A Right Royal Podcast episode, titled A Right Royal Jam, co-hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths talk to HELLO!’s royal editor, Emily Nash, who explains the reason why William and Kate will not mark the day publicly. Listen below.

LISTEN: Why Prince William and Kate will not mark their wedding anniversary publicly

Also in the episode, Andrea and Emmy talk at lengths about birthday boy Louis and unpick his new unedited portrait taken by his proud mum, the Princess of Wales, at their Windsor home last week.

The podcast duo and Emily are later joined by The Daily Telegraph’s Hannah Furness, who has been covering the royals for many years, and has lots to say about the Duchess of Sussex’s latest venture, American Riviera Orchard.

© Robin L Marshall Meghan's new brand was announced last month

We dive deep into her homemade jam as well as reveal why Prince Harry is unlikely to be accompanied by his wife and two children when he returns to the UK to attend the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service next month.

Elsewhere, we chatted to our colleague Sophie Hamilton, who accompanied Sarah, Duchess of York to Bucharest last week and Alexandra Hurtado, who spoke exclusively to Nacho Figueras ahead of his charity polo match against Prince Harry in aid of Sentebale in Florida.