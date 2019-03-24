﻿
Royal Caribbean tour: Charles and Camilla take rare romantic beach stroll in Grenada

Royal Caribbean tour: Charles and Camilla take rare romantic beach stroll in Grenada
Royal Caribbean tour: Charles and Camilla take rare romantic beach stroll in Grenada

Charles and Camilla at airport
Photo: © PA
Continuing their incredible 12-day Carribbean tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Grenada on Saturday to learn about the country's world-famous chocolatiers, innovative spice producers and stewardship of the Caribbean sea. Charles and Camilla's jet landed at the Maurice Bishop International Airport and they were greeted by the Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade. Let's take a look at what happened the rest of the day…

Charles inspects troops
Photo: © PA
The Prince of Wales inspected the troops during the Official Welcome Ceremony and Reception. 

Camilla hats
Photo: © PA
The royal couple took a tour around Parliament, where Charles spoke to the national youth swimming team, and Camailla chatted with a straw hat maker as she made the hats.

camilla buys hat
Photo: © PA
Camilla - who wore a cream kaftan with matching loose trousers to keep cool in - made another stylish choice and treated herself to a locally made hat. 

Charles and Camilla try chocolate
Photo: © PA
At the House of Chocolate, Charles and Camilla tested samples. 
 

Charles and Camilla walkabout
Photo: © PA
The royal couple enjoyed watching local dancers as they did a walkabout on the island. Charles then attended a roundtable meeting on sustainability with environmental specialist Justin Mundy..

Charles meets girl
Photo: © PA
Charles met a young girl called Lilly De Silva Lee, who's father Simon went to school with him. They had a conversation after shaking hands, then Lilly was introduced to Camilla. 

Charles plants tree
Photo: © PA
Charles, who is a keen environmentalist, helped plant a tree at Old Government House.

Charles and Camilla on beach
Photo: © PA
To round off the special day, the couple looked blissfully happy as they took a romantic walk along the beautiful beach of Grenada.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

