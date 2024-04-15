Where King Charles and Queen Camilla spent their wedding anniversary

The King and Queen celebrated privately in the beloved spot where they spent their honeymoon, travelling to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, Aberdeenshire, to mark 19 years of wedded bliss.

Referred to by friends as their "marital home", Charles and Camilla's Scottish retreat is where they can truly relax together, spending time walking Her Majesty's rescue dogs Beth and Bluebell, enjoying the garden and catching up on their reading and painting.

The couple flew to Aberdeen and made the hour-long drive to the property, on the banks of the River Muick, on 10 April, a day after their anniversary. And nearly two decades on from their big day at Windsor, they appear happier than ever, despite the challenges of a new reign, family tensions and His Majesty's cancer diagnosis.

As he continues to undergo treatment, the Queen has devoted herself to increased public duties as well as caring for her husband, who is "optimistic and wholly positive" about his recovery, according to those close to him.

Having known each other for more than half a century, the couple make a formidable team, whether sitting reading through their notes on the plane en route to a state visit, giggling over the produce at an agricultural fair or welcoming world leaders to Buckingham Palace.

Charles at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, in Ballater in 2012

As Her Majesty's sister Annabel Elliott said last year, "They're yin and yang, really. They really are polar opposites. But I think it works brilliantly. She is his rock and I can't actually emphasise that enough. She's somebody who is completely loyal and she isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows.

"He brings to her everything," she added. "He has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things, which she wouldn't really have been open to if she hadn't met him."

Key to their successful marriage is time spent apart. The Queen regularly returns to her private home in Wiltshire, Ray Mill, where she can kick off her shoes, watch TV, cook for her family and tend her garden. Equally, the King enjoys time spent at Highgrove, his private Gloucestershire residence, the Castle of Mey in Scotland and his holiday home in Transylvania.

Charles and Camilla were also pictured smiling and waving from their car after attending church close to the Balmoral estate on Sunday.

