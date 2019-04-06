Duchess Kate's personal photographs of Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge's hands-on approach to parenting has seen her take many gorgeous photos of her three children, and it's an exciting time for royal followers - as there are TWO royal birthdays coming up which may warrant new family snap shots.
First, Prince Louis turns one on 23 April 2019. Then, shortly afterwards, Princess Charlotte will turn 4 on 2 May.
We've got our fingers crossed that any familiy photographs released will be those shot by Duchess Kate as the pictures she takes really give us an intimate peek into life with young royal children.
Shortly after Prince William and Kate's third child Prince Louis was born, royal fans around the world were treated to the baby's first official portraits. The gorgeous set of photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge; one showed Louis with his eyes wide open at just three days old, while the second featured Louis and his big sister Princess Charlotte on Charlotte’s third birthday.
This wasn't the first time Kate had released her personal family photos to the public. Far from it. The Duchess, who studied history of art at university, broke with royal tradition in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter, instead of hiring a photographer. Since then, the mum-of-three has captured some very important family milestones, including birthdays and first days at nursery, choosing to share her work with the public.
Kate's passion for photography blossomed long before she joined the royal family. Her official profile on the British Monarchy's website notes her love of taking pictures. "Other hobbies include more recreational sports such as hill walking, tennis, sailing, swimming, and the arts, including photography and painting," reads the profile. "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."
In this gallery, we take a look back at some of Kate's best work. This adorable photo of Prince Louis was taken on 26 April 2018, just three days after his birth. Louis is pictured at home at Kensington Palace. A statement from the palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."