All the best photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis nailing royal protocol with regal charm

It’s no secret that members of the British royal family adhere to a strict set of rules. From keeping PDA to a minimum to declining autographs and opting for nude stockings, the royal rule book is teeming with quirky guidelines.

The most famous rule of all? Without a doubt the traditional bow and curtsy. As dictated by protocol, all royals are expected to bow or curtsy to the sovereign and his wife, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

While we've all seen royals such as Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie mastering the fine art of royal protocol, keep scrolling to discover Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' sweetest regal moments.

Princess Charlotte's Christmas curtsy © Getty Images A stickler for the rulebook, Princess Charlotte melted hearts in 2019 when she emulated her mother Princess Kate and bobbed into the cutest curtsy we've ever witnessed. The royal tot absolutely nailed the formal greeting as she attended the Christmas Day Church service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate.



Trooping the Colour 2022 © Getty Images The royal sibling trio wowed royal fans with their regal charm in June 2022 when they rode in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis proudly waved in unison from the comfort of their barouche carriage as they celebrated their late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's majestic birthday parade. The occasion was made all the more special by the fact that George, Charlotte and Louis made their historic carriage debut.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral © Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II's poignant state funeral held in September 2022 saw European royals, state leaders, world leaders and representatives of the Realms and the Commonwealth gather to pay their respects to the late monarch. The occasion was especially significant for key members of the British royal family, including the Wales family who were out in full force. Despite the emotionally-charged nature of the service, Prince George and Princess Charlotte showcased their maturity and behaved impeccably throughout. In one touching moment, the young royals joined the likes of the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess Sophie outside Westminster Abbey where they proceeded to bow and curtsy in unison as the Queen's coffin departed the gothic church.

Princess Charlotte's adorable curtsy © Getty Images Despite her tender age, an adorable Princess Charlotte (aged just two at the time) wowed royal fans in 2017 when she showed off her regal manners during a trip to Poland. Prior to boarding a plane to Poland for the second leg of the royal tour, Charlotte was spotted curtseying to the diplomats who had gathered to bid them farewell.

Princess Charlotte's coronation curtsy © Getty Images The unofficial queen of royal curtsies nearly lost her balance at the King and Queen's coronation concert earlier this year! Princess Charlotte was spotted attempting to copy her mother Princess Kate as her grandfather King Charles strode past her ahead of the glittering concert. And while the royal nailed her curtsy, Charlotte very nearly lost her footing moments later. Proving herself to be quite the pro, she nonetheless quickly righted herself just in time for Queen Camilla to pass by. Watch the sweet moment below…

WATCH: Kate, Charlotte and George curtsey and bow to new King and Queen

Prince George's confident handshake © Getty Images Prince George stole the show earlier this year when he confidently shook hands with Benoit Payan, the Mayor of Marseille. The sweet exchange took place ahead of the rugby World Cup quarter final match between Wales and Argentina in Marseille, France.



Prince Louis' Easter handshake © Getty Images After the Easter Mattins service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, Prince Louis sweetly shook hands with David Conner, Dean of Windsor. The youngster looked so sweet as in his all-blue outfit as he shyly extended his hand with a smile on his face. Looking every inch the proud mother, Princess Kate could be seen in the background beaming from ear to ear, whilst Prince William held on tightly to Prince Louis' other hand.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast: Saying goodbye to The Crown