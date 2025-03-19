The sweetest pictures of the youngest European royals from Prince Archie to August Brooksbank

If you're anything like you, then you're always obsessed with the sweetest photos of royal children. The little tots always appear to be so sweet, whether it's how Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have taken after their father's red hair, or August and Ernest Brooksbank's sweet bond.

© Instagram Princess Lilibet Princess Lilibet is the daughter of Harry and Meghan and was named after Harry's late grandmother, the late Queen. The sweet nickname was given to Her Majesty by her family. Unlike most royals, Lilibet has spent most of her life outside of the country where she's in line to the throne, living with her parents in Montecito, California. Lilibet has been growing up out of the public eye, however, royal fans have been seeing her more often lately and the young royal has inherited her father's signature red hair.

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Sienna Mapelli Mozzi Sienna is the eldest daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and is tenth in line to the British throne. Beatrice's good friend Gabriela Peacock, who is Sienna's godmother, told HELLO! that the little one is the image of her mother. "Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea." She added: "She's really cheeky and has a very good personality." Beatrice's best friend was quick to praise the Princess's newer role as a mother, saying: "Bea has such a good heart and she's such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she's a fantastic mum."

© Instagram Athena Mapelli Mozzi Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their second daughter, Athena, on 22 January 2025. A statement confirming the news read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday January 22 at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. "The baby was born weighing 4 pounds 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

© Instagram August Brooksbank August is the eldest son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. The little tot made an appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee where he looked so sweet in his knitted Union Jack jumper. Although we don't often see August, photos of the youngster reveal he's quite similar to his cousin, Prince Archie.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Ernest Brooksbank Eugenie welcomed her second, Ernest, on 30 May 2023. In a beautiful post to mark a wedding anniversary with Jack, Eugenie shared a stunning video that ended with the best photo of the family posing together on the beach, with Ernest all wrapped up. Joking about her bond with her sons on the Table Manners podcast, Eugenie joked: "My husband went to boarding school at [a young age]. Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave."

© Getty Lucas Tindall Mike isn't the only man in the house thanks to his son Lucas and the youngster has certainly taken after his father. In sweet photos, Lucas even appeared to be his dad's exact double when they styled out baseball caps together. Lucas is a fan of ice cream and can usually be seen enjoying the sweet treat during outing with his parents.

Archduke Maximilian of Austria-Este Maximilian is the eldest son of Belgium's Prince Amedeo and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch von Wolkenstein. The young royal was born on 6 September 2019 and is eighth in line to the Belgian throne.



© X Archduchess Alix Archduchess Alix is the latest addition to Amedeo and Elisabetta's family, with the couple welcoming their daughter on 2 September 2023. At the time of her birth, a sweet photo was shared that showed her resting.



© Arnold Jerocki Prince Charles Unlike many of the royals on this list, Prince Charles of Luxembourg, is destined for the throne. The royal is the eldest son of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie and has joined his parents on the occasional outing.



Prince Francois Francois is the younger brother of Charles and the little tot has already had an eventful life, meeting Pope Francis I in 2024.

© Kungahuset / Princess Sofia Princes Ines Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia became parents for the fourth time on 7 February 2025 with the arrival of their little girl, Princess Ines. A statement at the time said: "In a statement, the palace shared: "The Office of the Marshal of the Realm is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia, on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 1:10 p.m., gave birth to a healthy and prosperous daughter at Danderyd Hospital."

Prince Leopold Prince Leopold of Liechtenstein was welcomed into the world in March 2023. His parents are Prince Josef-Emanuel and María Claudia "Cloclo" Echavarría Suárez, and he is named after his late uncle, Prince Leopold who died when he was a baby in 1984. The royal couple are yet to share a photo of their bundle of joy, but did share this sweet announcement heralding his birth.



Prince Gustav Albrecht of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg

Gustav Albrecht, is the son of Denmark's Gustav, 7th Prince of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and Princess Carina, and he was born through the use of a surrogate on 26 May 2023. The young royal was christened with the future heir to the Danish throne, Prince Christian, being named as his godfather.

Prince Albert

Princess Maria Laura of Belgium welcomed a son on 26 January 2025, naming him Prince Albert. Albert made royal history upon his birth, being the first Belgian royal to be born without a title.

Princess Victoire

Charles and Francois aren't the only young Luxembourg royals, as Princess Victoire was welcomed on 14 May 2024. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the baby's birth in a statement, which read: "The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, first child of their daughter Alexandra and their son-in-law Nicolas, born this Tuesday, May 14 in Paris. Both mother and child are doing well."

Prince Balthazar

Welcomed on 9 January 2024, Prince Balthazar is the youngest son of Luxembourg's Prince Felix and Princess Claire. A statement confirming the birth said: "It is with great joy that we announce the birth of our son.

The prince was born on 7th January 2024 at the Maternité Grande-Duchesse Charlotte. The newborn Prince will be named Balthasar Felix Karl. He weighs 3.220 kg (7lbs 1 oz) and measures 50 cm. Prince Balthasar and Princess Claire are in perfect health. Félix and Claire with Amalia and Liam."

