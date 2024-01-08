Princess Kate's secret tool to keeping George, Charlotte and Louis so well-behaved in public

It's no easy feat making sure children are on their best behaviour in public, especially when dozens of cameras are trained on them.

But the Princess of Wales appears to have mastered the trick of raising impeccably behaved youngsters – Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five – who aren't camera shy and who generally have excellent manners.

According to global parenting expert Jo Frost, of Supernanny fame, Princess Kate is raising her children with not only an awareness of royal protocol, but that there is a time and a place for everything.

© Getty "They're raised with an understanding of royal procedures and protocols," said Jo

"I think really what we're seeing is awareness," Jo told HELLO! "Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being informed, certainly George, our future king. He's no doubt started learning little bits here and there. He has the wonderful example of looking up to his grandfather and his father from a young age.

"They're raised with an understanding of royal procedures and protocols. And they're raised to understand, there's a time and a place."

The full interview with Jo can be found on The HELLO! Royal Club – sign up to become a member to read the complete feature.

© getty "Behind closed doors, no doubt they're playing games and winding each other up as siblings do," said Jo

Jo added: "It's relatable to any family. For example, there's a wedding or a christening coming up and we know that it would be good manners and etiquette to be quiet while the choir is singing and the service is happening. That, to me, is just responsible parenting, and we see that.

"They have a lovely balance of that and behind closed doors, no doubt they're playing games and winding each other up as siblings do, teasing each other, having fun and baking cookies and being out in nature."

© Getty Princess Kate is helping 'sensitive' Louis become aware of his emotions

While Prince Louis tends to appear more lively at public engagements than his older siblings, Jo praised the Princess for leaning into her youngest child's sensitivities.

"I believe that Louis is a very highly sensitive person. He has big feelings. But there is a lot of intellect around emotional intelligence and Catherine is leading the way in this. She does her job diligently in helping her children to become aware of their emotions, by using tools like the feelings wheel.

"It's so important to do that from a young age so that children have the vocabulary to express the different array of emotions they feel. She's creating this beautiful environment for the children to thrive in."

Jo's interview first appeared on The HELLO! Royal Club on Substack. To read the full interview about Princess Kate's parenting style, sign up to become a member of our club – a place where we deliver the best in royal journalism without the adverts.

More information can be found here and to subscribe, click here.