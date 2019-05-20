﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton and royal family visit Chelsea Flower Show on first day - see the best photos

The Duchess has worked very hard on this year's project

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis captured on hidden cameras at Chelsea
kate middleton arriving
Photo: © PA
After unveiling her gorgeous woodland wilderness garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, the Duchess of Cambridge was one of the first visitors to attend the annual event, which started on Monday. Looking rather chic in flared beige trousers and a crisp white blouse, Kate looked picture perfect as she inspected one of the displays. Her appearance comes just hours after she took Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to visit the garden display she co-designed with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White.

Speaking to celebrity gardener Monty Don in footage shared by Kensington Palace, Kate explained she hopes this will inspire families to get in touch with nature. "There's an amazing fact I learnt recently that 90 per cent of our adult brains are developed before the age of five," she shared. "And really what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops and that’s why I think that it’s so important that all of us, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really, really young age."

kate middleton kids
Photo: © PA
Kate added: "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing particularly for young kiddies. This is a natural, creative place for them to play and I really hope that this woodland that we have created in a huge collaboration here really inspires families and kids and communities in general to get outside, enjoy nature, enjoy the outdoors and really spend quality time together."

kate middleton inspecting
Photo: © PA
Kate is a strong advocate for the benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. She was involved in the project from the beginning and made numerous visits to the Chelsea Flower Show site once the building of the garden began.

kate flower show
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate's involvement with the 2019 RHS Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was first revealed earlier in the year. 

kate middleton tree house
Photo: © PA
The garden's centrepiece contains a high-platform tree house, clad in stag horn oak that draws inspiration from a bird or animal nest. It will also features a swing seat, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on.

kate speaks children
Photo: © Getty Images
At one point, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke with children during her visit to her garden, which was held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

