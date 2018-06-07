Which royals are royal godparents? From Prince Harry and Prince William to the Queen

When the time comes to select a godparent for their newborn child, royal parents often look to members of other monarchies to take on the important role. From Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who has been called the "Godmother of Europe" for her legion of godchildren, to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Prince William and the Queen, the world's royal families are forever connected by the bonds of baptism. Scroll through to see the royals who have played the special role of godparent over the years.
Prince William
A young Prince William became godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece on 15 April 1999 in London – and even attended the christening with his arm in a sling following a rugby injury! The Greek prince's other godparents are Prince Nikolaos, Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, King Felipe of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Alexandra zu Fürstenberg and Mrs Doris Robbs.