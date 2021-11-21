The Queen attended the joint christening of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's sons on Sunday, alongside other members of the royal family.

While there were concerns that the monarch, 95, may not be able to make it due to the sprained back that caused her to miss last week's Remembrance Sunday event, she returned to royal duties in the week and Buckingham Palace has confirmed she was able to attend her great-grandsons' christening.

The event was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack were photographed together on their way to the chapel, while Zara and Mike Tindall arrived separately.

WATCH: The Queen carries out her first official engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday

The royal cousins welcomed their first sons just over a month apart earlier this year. Princess Eugenie, 31, gave birth to her first child, August, on 9 February, while Zara and Mike welcomed little Lucas, their third child, on 21 March.

On Sunday, Eugenie wore a stunning silk white dress for the occasion, along with a headband and blue pendant, while Zara kept things classic in black with pearl accessories.

Zara's brother, Peter Philips, was photographed driving towards the event as were Princess Eugenie's parents-in-law, George and Nicola Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie was photographed on her way to the event

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas was also spotted heading to the chapel with her husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

Princess Eugenie's mum, Sarah Ferguson, recently provided an update on The Queen's wellbeing, and thankfully, it was good news.

The 62-year-old described the monarch as "an extraordinary woman" and said that she has to "pinch herself" to remind herself how lucky she is to have a close relationship with her.

Speaking to French magazine Paris Match, Sarah said: "She is doing well. She is my icon. When I see her, I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am. She is an extraordinary woman."

