20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

In photos: A look at Princess Charlotte, Prince George and other royals on their first day of school

It's back to school time!

...
In photos: A look at Princess Charlotte, Prince George and other royals on their first day of school
You're reading

In photos: A look at Princess Charlotte, Prince George and other royals on their first day of school

1/20
Next

Princess Charlotte's first day at school: EVERYTHING you need to know
princess charlotte school
Photo: © PA
1/20

It's been two years since Prince George melted hearts with his solemn expression on his first day at Thomas' Battersea. But on Thursday, it was his younger sister Princess Charlotte's turn. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch the proud parents as they dropped off their daughter on her first day of school. Here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a detailed look at her big day at school along with other fellow royal children.

READ: Why Princess Charlotte's school fees are less than brother Prince George's

Princess Charlotte

READ: Why Princess Charlotte's school fees are less than brother Prince George's

Princess Charlotte

The four-year-old youngster started Reception at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday, joining her big brother Prince George, six, who went into Year 2. Confident Charlotte smiled at the cameras as she arrived at the south London private school, looking incredibly smart in her navy uniform. The little girl held her mum Kate's hand, while William walked alongside George. It was no doubt an emotional day for the Duchess, who sadly had to miss George's first day of school in 2017. Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, was suffering from severe morning sickness. The royals were met by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, at the entrance before taking Charlotte to her new class.

prince george official school portriat
Photo: © Getty Images
2/20

Prince George

Accompanied by his dad Prince William, George looked adorable in his school uniform: navy shorts, a blue V-neck jumper emblazoned with the school's emblem, a light blue polo shirt, blue socks and black shoes. Sadly his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, wasn't able to make her son's first day of junior school last year as she was suffering from severe morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis.

belgian-royal-family-wales-college
Photo: © Twitter
3/20

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium's daughter's back to school in 2018 was very different to past years. Princess Elisabeth started her sixth form education far away from home, travelling all the way to Wales to attend the UWC Atlantic College. The royal teenager, who is first-in-line to the Belgian throne, was pictured saying goodbye to her three younger siblings at their home in Brussels, the royal palace of Laeken.

With her suitcases and travelling bag in hand, Elisabeth looked excited to be starting this new chapter in her life. The 16-year-old was pictured hugging her brothers and sister in photos uploaded to the royal family's Instagram account, which also featured their adorable pet westie. "Leaving for @UWCAtlantic college! #backtoschool2018!" the photos were captioned.

belgian-royals-back-to-school
4/20

Prince Gabriel and Princess Eleonore of Belgium

Just a week after their eldest sibling left to Wales, Prince Gabriel and Princess Eleonore were pictured arriving at their school accompanied by the mother.

Prince Gabriel, who starts the 4th year of secondary school, and Eleonore, who starts the 5th year of primary school, were greeted by teachers at the school's gates.

prince-emmanuel-school
Photo: © Rex
5/20

Prince Emmanuel of Belgium

King Philippe, on the other hand, accompanied son Emmanuel to school. The royal attends the Eureka school in Kessel-Lo - a school that specialises in teaching children with learning disabilities, located just 20 kilometres away from Brussels.

The prince, who reportedly has dyslexia, arrived in good spirits and looked more than ready for his first day.

princess estelle victoria school
Photo: © Getty Images
6/20

Princess Estelle

This week marked Princess Estelle of Sweden's first day at her school. The young royal was pictured walking to school with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden at Campus Manilla in Stockholm. Estelle walked hand-in-hand with her mum and dad, and looked smart in a blue shirt and a white skirt, which she teamed with a pink jacket, and her new school backpack.

princess alexia starts school
Photo: © Facebook
7/20

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands

Like many schoolchildren her age, Princess Alexia went back to school at the end of August, 2017 with the princess choosing to cycle to class. Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's 13-year-old daughter was pictured leaving her home in Wassenaar, an affluent suburb of The Hague, to go to the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet school. Dressed down in jeans, a T-shirt and a hoodie, Alexia smiled for photographers and gave a wave as she left her family home, Villa Eikenhorst. She joins her older sister Princess Amalia, 14, who is also a student at the same school.

prince frederik and princess mary twins start school
Photo: © Rex
8/20

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark

Denmark's adorable twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine attended their first day of school last year. Doting parents Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark dropped off their children at Tranegård School in the Hellerup district of Copenhagen, where the twins started Grade O. They joined their older siblings Prince Christian and Princess Isabella, who also attend the same school.

With excited smiles and backpacks full of essentials, Vincent and Josephine set off from the palace, posing for photographers in the courtyard before their big day.

princess athena first day of school rex
Photo: © Rex
9/20

Princess Athena of Denmark

Just days before, their cousin Princess Athena also started school. Princess Marie of Denmark's daughter started her first day at Joseph Sisters' School in Ordrup, Copenhagen. The little girl, dressed in a pretty pink dress, gave her mum a big hug as they prepared to drive to the school.

princess isabella starts school getty
Photo: © Getty Images
10/20

Princess Isabella of Denmark

Four years before her twin siblings in 2013, Princess Isabella was also standing in the palace forecourt, preparing to set off for her first day of lessons at Tranegård School. The young royal gave a wave and toothy grin at royal photographers as she left the palace with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary.

prince harry first day of school 1989
Photo: © Getty Images
11/20

Prince Harry and Prince William

The royal brothers scored an A+ for making a very memorable entrance at Wetherby School in 1989 in London. Harry, who was about to turn five, was starting his first day of school, while big brother William helped show him the ropes. The siblings looked adorable in matching shorts, blazers, caps and long socks. While William carried a backpack, Harry was kitted out with a soft cloth bag.

princess eugenie first day of school
Photo: © Getty Images
12/20

Princess Eugenie

While Princess Beatrice looked a little unsure about her first day of school in 1994, her sister Princess Eugenie was all smiles and eager to start her lessons. The royals' mum Sarah Ferguson took charge of the school bags, one of which had a 'Beatrice York' label printed on the front.

princess beatrice starts upton nursery
Photo: © Getty Images
13/20

Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter Princess Beatrice is seen arriving for lessons at Upton House Nursery School in Windsor in 1991.

princess leonor and sofia of spain start school
Photo: © Getty Images
14/20

Princesses Leonor and Sofia of Spain

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughters were like two peas in a pod as they arrived at Colegio Santa María de los Rosales in 2010. The royal sisters, who are only one year apart, sweetly held each other's hand as they started their first day at 'big school'.

princess estelle school
Photo: © Getty Images
15/20

Princess Estelle of Sweden

Estelle, the future queen of Sweden, was her cheery self as she attended a photocall with her parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel on her first day of pre-school in August 2014. Estelle was adorable with her hair pinned back, and a big broad smile on her face.

princess ingrid starts school
Photo: © Getty Images
16/20

Princess Ingrid of Norway

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's daughter Ingrid skipped her way into her first day of classes at Janslokka Skole in August 2010.

princess ariana first day of school
Photo: © Getty Images
17/20

Princess Ariane of the Netherlands

Princess Ariane had her big sisters Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia on hand to support her when she started school in 2011. The youngest of Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's daughters was attending the Bloemcampschool in Wassenaar, The Hague, where her sisters were also enrolled.

princess amalia of the netherlands starts school
Photo: © Getty Images
18/20

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands

And back in 2007, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's firstborn, Princess Amalia, showed no signs of nerves as she started her first day of school. The little girl gave her mum a huge hug before saying goodbye.

princess aiko starts school
Photo: © Getty Images
19/20

Princess Aiko of Japan

Here, Princess Aiko of Japan is seen arriving for the welcoming ceremony for pupils enrolled at Gakushuin Kindergarten in Tokyo. Aiko, four, was brought to school by her parents Crown Princess Masako and Crown Prince Naruhito.

queen mathilde children start school
Photo: © Getty Images
20/20

Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Prince Gabriel and Princess Elisabeth couldn't have looked any cuter as they arrived at school with their parents King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in 2006.

