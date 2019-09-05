In photos: A look at Princess Charlotte, Prince George and other royals on their first day of school

It's been two years since Prince George melted hearts with his solemn expression on his first day at Thomas' Battersea. But on Thursday, it was his younger sister Princess Charlotte's turn. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch the proud parents as they dropped off their daughter on her first day of school. Here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a detailed look at her big day at school along with other fellow royal children.
Princess Charlotte
The four-year-old youngster started Reception at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday, joining her big brother Prince George, six, who went into Year 2. Confident Charlotte smiled at the cameras as she arrived at the south London private school, looking incredibly smart in her navy uniform. The little girl held her mum Kate's hand, while William walked alongside George. It was no doubt an emotional day for the Duchess, who sadly had to miss George's first day of school in 2017. Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, was suffering from severe morning sickness. The royals were met by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, at the entrance before taking Charlotte to her new class.