While pupils around the UK are preparing to go back to school, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also expected to return to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea in London in September, having spent the past few months being homeschooled by their parents in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son and daughter will be going into Year 3 and Year 1 respectively. And there will be a few changes William and Kate can expect – besides having a break from homeschooling.

Because six-year-old George is starting Middle School, his fees will jump from £6,655 per term to £7,520. Charlotte, meanwhile, will have lower fees because she is still in the Reception to Year 2 tier, but as the second child from the same family enrolled at the school, she also has a slightly discounted fee of £6,560 per term as opposed to £6,655.

If Prince Louis were also to attend Thomas's Battersea when his time comes, William and Kate would pay a further discounted £6,325 for his first three years at the school as he is the third child to attend. The eldest child would normally pay £6,655.

Charlotte's school fees are lower because she's the second child to attend the same school

The Duke and Duchess spent lockdown homeschooling their children like many other parents around the UK. Over Easter, Kate did admit she felt a bit guilty after continuing George and Charlotte's lessons during the holidays. "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean," she said on BBC Breakfast.

In an appearance on This Morning in May, Kate also said that George wasn't so happy about the fact that his little sister was getting more exciting school projects. The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

The royal children's school in London

The Cambridges have spent their summer holiday in the UK. They were spotted on the Isles of Scilly in July and a few days ago, Kate was also seen at Burnham Market enjoying some pottery painting with her three young children.

The family may travel up to Scotland to spend a few days with the Queen as they usually do this time of the summer. They are then expected to return to London before the start of the academic year to return to the pre-lockdown way of schooling.

