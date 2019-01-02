The rules the royal family has to follow - from curtseying to no selfies

Being a member of the royal family may come with its perks and privileges, but as a representative of The Firm, there are some things you just can't do if you're part of the Queen's circle. When was the last time you saw Kate stop and pose for a selfie, or Prince Charles give his autograph to fans and well-wishers? While not set-in-stone rules, there are guidelines (some strict and others not so strict) that members of the royal family tend to adhere to. Let's take a look at the royal rule book, starting with…
Keep PDA to a minimum
When was the last time you saw the Queen and Prince Philip kiss in public, or Prince William and Kate hold hands? Some royal watchers might assume that etiquette or royal protocol prevents couples from indulging in PDA. But that's not the case; just look at Harry and Meghan's tactile approach. Rather, some royals choose to remain professional when they are out and about because they are working representatives of the British monarchy.
In the case of Prince William and Kate, HELLO! magazine's royal correspondent Emily Nash explains: "The Duke and Duchess are almost always seen in photographs taken during official engagements so they are at 'work' and it would be unprofessional to hold hands. They also need to shake hands with a huge number of people as they meet then, so aside from being on duty, it wouldn't be very practical!
"We know they are very affectionate and that sometimes comes across during more light-hearted moments, at sporting events or similar, but you wouldn't expect them to put that on show while in more formal situations."