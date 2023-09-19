Princess Kate shows caring side as she meets vulnerable young people in east London

The Princess of Wales showed her nurturing side as she paid a visit to a youth intervention charity in east London, Streets of Growth.

Stepping out on Tuesday morning, Kate, who is the doting mum to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, met young people who are at risk of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.

The not-for-profit helps those aged between 15 and 25 and during her visit, Kate learnt about how these young people have been supported by the charity.

Princess Kate shows caring side on charity visit in east London

Looking smart and sophisticated, the Princess, 41, opted for one of her signature looks - a power suit, this time in a nude colourway paired with a crisp white T-shirt.

© Getty Princess Kate meets with frontline staff during a visit to not-for-profit youth intervention charity Streets of Growth

Her Rapunzel-like tresses were styled in tumbling curls as she wore her usual glowy makeup combination of a golden bronzer, defined brows and peachy-toned blush.

© Getty Kate rocked a camel suit during her visit

During the engagement, Kate met frontline staff who work at Streets of Growth and who were once young clients of the charity themselves, before turning their lives around.

© Getty Kate sits down with a group of mothers and daughters at Streets of Growth

Before leaving, the royal also met a representative from Unite Students, who have provided the new space for Streets of Growth at their flagship student accommodation building in east London.

Over the past two decades, Streets of Growth has transformed the lives of over 5,000 young people.

© Getty Kate was as engaged as ever during the visit

It was established in 2001, inspired by a research visit to see the work of Roca in Boston. Princess Kate and her husband Prince William visited youth charity Roca in December 2022 during an official visit to the US.

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out the real reason why King Charles stopped piloting planes...