Prince William and Princess Kate join royals at King Charles's first Garter Day service - best photos

The Order of the Garter service takes place at St George's Chapel, Windsor

Today marks another momentous occasion for the royal family as King Charles leads his first Garter Day service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Charles, 74, will be joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, 75, as well as the Princess Royal, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The royals will talk in procession to the Chapel, and after the service will depart by carriages for their return journey to the Castle.

The Princess of Wales, 41, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, were pictured chatting and laughing animatedly as they arrived at the service.

© Getty Kate and Sophie watch proceedings from the porch

Both ladies looked stunning, with Kate opting for a high-necked polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, with a Philip Treacy hat. Sophie looked lovely in a floral A-line dress with a matching hat.

© Getty Kate and Sophie share a close bond

© Getty The King and Queen arrive at the Order of the Garter service

The Duke of Kent, Princess Anne, the Duke of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Edinburgh are members of the Garter.

Prince William made history when he was appointed in 2008 as he became the 1,000th Knight of the Garter.

Last year, Camilla made her debut at the ceremony as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

© Getty Well-wishers lined the streets in Windsor

And while the Duke of York is a Knight of the Garter, like last year, Prince Andrew attended the lunch but not the ceremony.

During the service, the Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG will be installed as a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and the Lord Patten of Barnes CH will be installed as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The Garter service comes just two days after the King marked his first birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, in central London.

© Getty The royals at Trooping the Colour on Saturday

He was joined by senior members of the royal family, including three of his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The parade ended with a spectacular military flypast as the royals watched from the Buckingham Palace balcony in front of the crowds down The Mall.

What is the Order of the Garter service?

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, the Queen, several members of the Royal Family, and 18 Knights or Ladies chosen in recognition of their work.

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.

© Getty King Felipe and King Willem-Alexander attended Garter Day in 2019

Supernumerary, or 'Stranger' Knights, are overseas monarchs appointed to the Order, and are in addition to the twenty-four knights or ladies.

King Felipe of Spain and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands were both installed as members of the Order at the Garter Day Service in 2019.