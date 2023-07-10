Prince William and Kate Middleton's strict rules at family home Adelaide Cottage

The Prince and Princess of Wales do not have free reign at their family home in Windsor

Prince William and Princess Kate have lived at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor for almost a year now, but here's why they do not have free rein at their idyllic family home they share with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The unique four-bedroom property, located within Windsor Great Park, is actually a Grade II-listed building, which means there are strict planning rules and regulations that the royals have to adhere to.

"A building is listed when it is of special architectural or historic interest considered to be of national importance and therefore worth protecting," Historic England explains.

This means that William and Kate will have to seek special planning permission should they wish to alter the home.

Adelaide Cottage is located in Windsor

It does not mean, however, that changes cannot be made, it's just that there are more hurdles that must be overcome first.

The website explicitly details the façade of the ornate details and grand facade of the house. It reads: "One and [two] storeys, banked site, stucco faced with elaborate pierced bargeboards. Drip moulds and casement windows. South entrance front flanked by paired diagonally set chimneys with stepped bases. Porte cochere. Date in gable. Slate roof. Stepped weathered external chimney. Casement with drip moulds. Verandah with bargeboard eaves on east side with glazing bar. French casements. The principal bedroom has coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament reused from the Royal yacht "Royal George" - good marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplace. Picturesque."

Built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, parts of the property were taken from Royal Lodge, which is currently Prince Andrew's home.

The property was a place often frequented by Queen Victoria who would take tea in the grounds, and the Royal Collection Trust.

It is believed the family relocated to the countryside in order to escape the goldfish bowl of London where they used to reside.

© Millie Pilkington Fans got a glimpse into their family garden in Prince Louis' birthday photos

The Waleses are now closer to Princess Kate's parents as well as her siblings, who are all located in the nearby area.

The family also retain access to their London home, Apartment 1A inside of Kensington Palace, which is very different from their humble cottage abode.

It features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

© Getty Kate now lives closer to her mother

Over the years, fans have seen glimpses inside, including their very grand sitting room and their personal home offices.

Meghan Markle was certainly impressed by their living quarters, as revealed in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

© Getty Images The royals have a home inside Kensington Palace

He penned: "Willy and Kate invited us over for tea. To clear the air. June 2018. We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. 'Wow,' Meg said several times. The wallpaper, the crown molding, the walnut bookshelves lined with color-coordinated volumes, the priceless art. Gorgeous. Like a museum.

"And we both told them so. We complimented them lavishly on their renovation, though we also thought sheepishly of our IKEA lamps, our discount sofa recently bought on sale, with Meg’s credit card, from sofa.com."