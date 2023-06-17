King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals at Trooping the Colour - best photos

The King will ride on horseback during his birthday parade

The royals are out in force today as they celebrate the King's first birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are joined by the the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the spectacular event in central London.

It's a milestone moment for Charles as he marks his first official birthday parade of his reign, since his accession to the throne last September.

It's also the first time a monarch has ridden on horseback since the late Queen Elizabeth II rode on her beloved horse, Burmese, in 1986.

The King has been joined in the parade by the Princess Royal, who is the Senior Colonel of the Household Division, as well as the Prince of Wales, and for the first time, the Duke of Edinburgh.

© Getty King Charles and Prince William ride their horses as they parade down The Mall at Trooping the Colour

Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh are watching proceedings from the carriages.

© Getty King Charles waves from the car at Trooping the Colour

William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have also joined Camilla and Kate in the carriage procession. See the royal children's arrival in the clip below...

WATCH: Queen Camilla and Princess Kate joined by George, Charlotte and Louis in Trooping carriage procession

In a royal first, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales are attending the event for the first time with their military roles. Camilla is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, while Kate is Colonel of the Irish Guards.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour

The Queen's symbolic red silk coat dress takes inspiration from the uniform of the Grenadier Guards. The dress incorporates key details from the uniform including the 'The Grenade Fired Proper' embroidered in gold bullion on the collar and the gold bullion back slashes. Camilla accessorised with a black beret-style cap with a feather plume, in a nod to the bearskins that the regiment wear.

© Getty The Queen donned the regimental brooch of the Grenadier Guards

© Getty Kate wore green in tribute to the Irish Guards

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales looked lovely in a green dress by Andrew GN, in a nod to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. She accessorised with a wide-brim hat by Philip Treacy.

© Getty Princes George and Louis with Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

© Getty The children joined their mother and step-grandmother in a carriage

George and Louis matched in navy suits and red ties, while Charlotte wore a sweet red and white dress with wide lapels.

© Getty Duchess Sophie and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence shared a carriage

Here's everything you need to know about Trooping the Colour.

What happens at Trooping the Colour?

Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will take part in the annual display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

Royal fans wishing to catch a glimpse will be able to see the parade as it travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade.

© Getty Prince William carried out the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on 10 June

For the best view, members of the public are advised to stand on The Mall or on the edge of St James's Park overlooking Horse Guards.

During the ceremony, the King will be greeted by a royal salute and will carry out an inspection of the troops.

This year, the Welsh Guards' Colour will be trooped. The Foot Guards and the Household Cavalry then march past His Majesty, and The King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, rank past.

© Getty The parade takes place at Horse Guards

After the ceremony, the King will ride back to Buckingham Palace before taking another salute at the palace from a dais.

The event will conclude with the royals watching the military flypast from the palace balcony at around 1pm.

Why does the King have two birthdays?

The King's official birthday is on 17 June this year, but his actual birthday is 14 November.

Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day does not fall in the summer.

© Getty The ceremony will end with a military flypast

King Edward VII was born on 9 November, but his official birthday was marked throughout his reign in May or June when there was a greater likelihood of good weather for Trooping the Colour.