King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by William and Kate at Scottish coronation - best photos

The King and Queen's coronation will be celebrated during a special ceremony in Scotland today.
Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, as part of Royal Week.
During the ceremony, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the oldest Crown Jewels in the world – and new music has been written specially for the occasion.
The service began with a people's procession from esplanade of Edinburgh Castle, with a 100-strong group, led by Corporal Cruachan IV, the Shetland pony regimental mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
Chosen to reflect all walks of life in Scotland, among those represented were NHS Scotland, celebrating its 75th anniversary, the Robert Burns World Federation, College of Master Kilt Tailors, the Scottish Parliament, the Prince’s Trust, Glasgow Life – museums and the Trades Houses of Scotland, from coopers to goldsmiths.
The Honours of Scotland, consisting of The Crown, the Sceptre and the Sword of State, travelled by car under military guard. They include the new Elizabeth Sword, commissioned to replace the previous Sword of State as it had become too fragile, having been given to James IV by Pope Julius in 1507.
The royals will make their way to the cathedral from the Palace of Holyroodhouse. After the service, there will be a gun salute at Edinburgh Castle and a flypast by the Red Arrows.
The King and Queen kicked off Royal Week on Monday, with Charles participating in the Ceremony of the Keys at the palace, and joining former sailors aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia at a reception to mark 25 years since she arrived in Edinburgh.
On Tuesday, the royal couple toured Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to mark the NHS' 75th birthday and attended a garden party, where they were joined by the Princess Royal. See their arrival at the party in the clip below...
Meanwhile, Princess Kate's arrival in Scotland comes the day after she watched Katie Boulter on Court 18 and Sir Andy Murray on Centre Court, in her first appearance at Wimbledon.
As we wait for the ceremony to start, here's everything you need to know about the timings of the day…
Schedule for the Scottish coronation
- 1315 - People's Procession leaves Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
- 1330 - People's Procession arrives at West Parliament Square
- 1340 - The Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) leave the Castle Esplanade under military and police escort
- 1340 - Military bands and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments depart from Palace of Holyroodhouse to West Parliament Square
- 1350 - The Honours arrive at West Parliament Square
- 1405 - Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse
- 1410 - Royal Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral
- 1415 - National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication begins
- 1515 - Service ends
- 1520 - King and Queen exit St Giles. Royal Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle
- 1540 - RAF flypast