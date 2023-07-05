King Charles and Queen Camilla joined by William and Kate at Scottish coronation - best photos

The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland

The King and Queen's coronation will be celebrated during a special ceremony in Scotland today.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, as part of Royal Week.

During the ceremony, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the oldest Crown Jewels in the world – and new music has been written specially for the occasion.

The service began with a people's procession from esplanade of Edinburgh Castle, with a 100-strong group, led by Corporal Cruachan IV, the Shetland pony regimental mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

© Getty The people's procession making its way to the Cathedral

Chosen to reflect all walks of life in Scotland, among those represented were NHS Scotland, celebrating its 75th anniversary, the Robert Burns World Federation, College of Master Kilt Tailors, the Scottish Parliament, the Prince’s Trust, Glasgow Life – museums and the Trades Houses of Scotland, from coopers to goldsmiths.

The Honours of Scotland, consisting of The Crown, the Sceptre and the Sword of State, travelled by car under military guard. They include the new Elizabeth Sword, commissioned to replace the previous Sword of State as it had become too fragile, having been given to James IV by Pope Julius in 1507.

© Getty The Crown of Scotland

The royals will make their way to the cathedral from the Palace of Holyroodhouse. After the service, there will be a gun salute at Edinburgh Castle and a flypast by the Red Arrows.

The King and Queen kicked off Royal Week on Monday, with Charles participating in the Ceremony of the Keys at the palace, and joining former sailors aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia at a reception to mark 25 years since she arrived in Edinburgh.

© Getty The King and Queen and Princess Anne pause on the steps for the national anthem at the garden party

On Tuesday, the royal couple toured Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to mark the NHS' 75th birthday and attended a garden party, where they were joined by the Princess Royal. See their arrival at the party in the clip below...

WATCH: The King and Queen host Holyrood garden party

Meanwhile, Princess Kate's arrival in Scotland comes the day after she watched Katie Boulter on Court 18 and Sir Andy Murray on Centre Court, in her first appearance at Wimbledon.

As we wait for the ceremony to start, here's everything you need to know about the timings of the day…

Schedule for the Scottish coronation

1315 - People's Procession leaves Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

1330 - People's Procession arrives at West Parliament Square

1340 - The Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) leave the Castle Esplanade under military and police escort

1340 - Military bands and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments depart from Palace of Holyroodhouse to West Parliament Square

1350 - The Honours arrive at West Parliament Square

1405 - Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse

© Getty The service will take place at St Giles' Cathedral