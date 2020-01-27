﻿
4 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton honour survivors at UK Holocaust Memorial Day service – all the photos

Kate shared personal portraits of Holocaust survivors

Holocaust survivor reveals what he loves most about Kate Middleton's portrait of him
kate-arrival
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster on Monday. This year's service marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkeanu and honoured survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Prince William and Kate joined a number of the UK's faith, political and civic leaders at the ceremony, which is run by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, of which the Prince of Wales is patron.

The Duke will gave a reading during the service and the couple met survivors of the Holocaust and recent genocides.

Kensington Palace released two portraits of two Holocaust survivors Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank on Sunday, taken by the Duchess.

Kate, who took the photographs at Kensington Palace, said she was inspired to take the images by her childhood reading of The Diary of Anne Frank, and said the stories of those who survived the Nazi genocide of European Jews should "never be forgotten".

READ: Kate Middleton shares personal photos of Holocaust survivors to mark 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

william-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at Central Hall in Westminster. 

william-kate-uk-holocaust-service
The Duke and Duchess spoke with Olivia Marks-Woldman, CEO Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and Sir Ben Helfgott, honorary president and Holocaust survivor, upon arrival. 

william-speech
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge delivered a speech during the service. 

