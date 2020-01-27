The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster on Monday. This year's service marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkeanu and honoured survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
Prince William and Kate joined a number of the UK's faith, political and civic leaders at the ceremony, which is run by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, of which the Prince of Wales is patron.
The Duke will gave a reading during the service and the couple met survivors of the Holocaust and recent genocides.
Kensington Palace released two portraits of two Holocaust survivors Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank on Sunday, taken by the Duchess.
Kate, who took the photographs at Kensington Palace, said she was inspired to take the images by her childhood reading of The Diary of Anne Frank, and said the stories of those who survived the Nazi genocide of European Jews should "never be forgotten".
